‘Release the real team’ – Many Blackpool fans react as team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Blackpool will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break as they face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground today.

The Tangerines have enjoyed an impressive start to life back in the Championship, and currently occupy 12th spot in the table.

Neil Critchley’s side are unbeaten in their last four matches, winning three games in that time, defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 last time out.

Today, they will hope that the international break hasn’t disrupted their flow as they travel to the City Ground to face a Forest side also in good form.

Critchley has opted to name five changes to his side.

There’s a change in goal, with Chris Maxwell being replaced by Daniel Grimshaw. In defence, Jordan Gabriel comes in for Dujon Sterling at right-back.

In midfield, Kevin Stewart and Tyreece John-Jules replace Kenny Dougall and Keshi Anderson, whilst Gary Madine comes in for Shayne Lavery up top.

Here, we take a look at Blackpool fans’ reactions to the team news…

Did I say Big M for captain????? @Big_Marvv …I should have had a few quid on it…(for charity of course!!!! No betting zone!!!) — Sir Michael Hfuhruhurr MP, OBE, BBC, CNBC, AWOL (@BanjoHfuhruhur) October 16, 2021

Marv captain, life is complete — Judith Bukerk (@JBukerk) October 16, 2021

Good luck Grimmy 🍊👏🏼 — Critch in Time (@CritchInTime) October 16, 2021

Release real team now — jay (@bfcjay_) October 16, 2021

Dujon?? — Ashton Cobb (@AshtonCobb22) October 16, 2021

Ah lads were losing😭 hate to say it — Ashton Cobb (@AshtonCobb22) October 16, 2021

Be a tough game today without @KeshMan_ pulling the strings

Come on you pooooll 🍊🍊 https://t.co/MrICCtwoPz — SAF (@ragnorkhan27) October 16, 2021