Viktor Gyokeres has hit red-hot form for Sporting Lisbon this season, and the strikers' goal-laden campaign has led to vast interest in his services from across Europe - which Coventry City will be keeping a keen eye on.

The former Brighton striker was one of the Championship's most prolific attackers last season with 21 goals for the Sky Blues in all competitions - but he looks set to decimate that in the Portuguese capital, with the opener in Sporting's 3-0 win at Estoril taking his tally to 33 goals in just 37 games for the league leaders.

Clubs on the continent have made their interest known in his services - but with Arsenal seemingly unsure on whether to make the plunge, it could have huge implications for Coventry.

Viktor Gyokeres transfer latest

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal have decided against the signing of Ivan Toney from Brentford in the coming months - instead drawing up another four-man striker shortlist to find the man to carry them further into title contention.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have, so far this season, fallen short of the required standard when it comes to matching other strikers in the title race such as Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez who have all been much more prolific.

As a result, the report suggests that Gyokeres is on that shortlist, alongside Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, Bologna man Joshua Zirkzee and Leipzig youngster Benjamin Sesko, all of whom Mikel Arteta sees as the men to take the Gunners to the next level having matched Liverpool and City so far this season.

However, there is a sticking point - Gyokeres has an £86million release clause, and as such that will mean Arsenal could hesitate in pursuing a deal for the Swedish striker. The Gunners are thought to be worried about complying with FFP regulations, and as such any deal may not be done on their behalf which may leave Coventry wondering what could have been.

Why Viktor Gyokeres' failed move to Arsenal could have implications for Coventry City

The Sky Blues have a reported 15 per cent sell on clause negotiated into the deal that took him to Sporting Lisbon - and with the £86million fee quoted, that would of course be a huge fee for the club to gain given their Championship status.

Viktor Gyokeres - list of Championship seasons for Coventry Games Goals 2020/21 19 3 2021/22 45 17 2022/23 46 21

It's unsure as to whether that is 15 per cent of the entire fee, or 15 per cent of the profit made on Gyokeres as per other deals elsewhere - though the difference isn't vast, with either scenario ranging between £12.9million and £9.9million.

This would give Mark Robins a huge warchest to spend next season, and having bolstered the bulk of his squad in terms of depth with the sales of Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the summer, there could be money gained to go again and sign players in the ilk of Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Haji Wright and more.

How Coventry City could use the sell-on fee from Viktor Gyokeres' sale

Looking at Coventry’s squad, you could definitely argue the case for a new goalkeeper to be brought into the mix. Ben Wilson lost his place after an outstanding season last time out, and whilst Bradley Collins holds that shirt at present, some strong competition and an exit for Wilson could well be on the cards.

Places at left-back might well be sought after. Jay Dasilva has been Coventry’s man on the flank this campaign alongside Jake Bidwell, but having boasted Ian Maatsen two seasons ago, the quality that could be bridged with that £10million boost could prove pivotal in the promotion race.

Elsewhere, whilst midfielders have stepped up to the plate this season - namely Josh Eccles, Ben Sheaf and Viktor Torp - the expiring contract of Callum O’Hare continues to bring uncertainty to the club and that may be looked at in the summer.