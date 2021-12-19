‘Release him now’ – These Charlton fans rip into individual following Plymouth defeat

Johnnie Jackson celebrated his first match as permanent Charlton Athletic head coach on Saturday afternoon – but he couldn’t get that tenure off to the perfect start.

After a caretaker spell which saw him win 20 points out of a possible 27, Jackson was finally named as Nigel Adkins’ replacement following the urges of Addicks fans to owner Thomas Sandgaard to make it official.

Jackson could not have asked for many tougher first assignments though as he had to take his side to Plymouth Argyle – a side who despite manager Ryan Lowe leaving for Preston North End recently are a match for most in League One.

That proved to be the case on Saturday afternoon as the Pilgrims ran out 1-0 winners against Jackson’s side, with the only goal of the game coming just before half-time through Kieran Agard.

It was the only goal of the game and there was plenty to pick out of it from a Charlton perspective, and some fans directed criticism at Pape Souare for his performance.

The experienced Senegalese left-back was preferred to Ben Purrington – who slotted in on the left side of a back three – at wing-back but he had a bit of a shocker all things considered.

Here is what Charlton fans had to say about him on social media following the one goal defeat.

Couldn’t agree more he is easily the worst footballer I’ve ever seen live by far #cafc https://t.co/U8sskQzJ2a — jordan parrish (@jordanp48862756) December 18, 2021

never seen a worst player then Souare #cafc — JC (@BigJc022) December 18, 2021

Lots of criticism of Souare today… Not unreasonably, but the whole team looked poor. Just one of those days. I'm sure we'll bounce back. JJ will demand it. #cafc — { wsc }; (@WSC0_X) December 18, 2021

Pape Souare putting in masterclasses for us like Joe Ledley did, we need to stop signing these finished Palace players #cafc — dan (@_DanSheed) December 18, 2021

Also we’d surely be better off just going to a back 4 instead of starting Souare? #cafc — Dan (@CAFCKidman) December 18, 2021

Can’t stand souare we need purrington back on the left hand side #cafc — Daniel windham #cafc 🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) December 18, 2021

Christ get Souare off and we might have half a chance #cafc — George Summerfield (@summerfield94) December 18, 2021

Can we release Souare in January, utter waste of space #cafc — Scott (@Scotty__91) December 18, 2021

Souare actually gets paid to play football? Poor all round today though. #cafc — Ryan (@uptheaddicks9) December 18, 2021