Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Release him now’ – These Charlton fans rip into individual following Plymouth defeat

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Johnnie Jackson celebrated his first match as permanent Charlton Athletic head coach on Saturday afternoon – but he couldn’t get that tenure off to the perfect start.

After a caretaker spell which saw him win 20 points out of a possible 27, Jackson was finally named as Nigel Adkins’ replacement following the urges of Addicks fans to owner Thomas Sandgaard to make it official.

Jackson could not have asked for many tougher first assignments though as he had to take his side to Plymouth Argyle – a side who despite manager Ryan Lowe leaving for Preston North End recently are a match for most in League One.

Quiz: What club do these 20-ex Charlton Athletic strikers play for now?

1 of 20

What club is Jonathan Obika playing for now?

That proved to be the case on Saturday afternoon as the Pilgrims ran out 1-0 winners against Jackson’s side, with the only goal of the game coming just before half-time through Kieran Agard.

It was the only goal of the game and there was plenty to pick out of it from a Charlton perspective, and some fans directed criticism at Pape Souare for his performance.

The experienced Senegalese left-back was preferred to Ben Purrington – who slotted in on the left side of a back three – at wing-back but he had a bit of a shocker all things considered.

Here is what Charlton fans had to say about him on social media following the one goal defeat.


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Release him now’ – These Charlton fans rip into individual following Plymouth defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: