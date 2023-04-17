Charlton Athletic fell to a humiliating 6-0 defeat at Ipswich Town on Saturday, with Macauley Bonne not endearing himself to the fans after liking a post that celebrated the win.

Charlton thrashed by Ipswich

It was a forgettable afternoon for the Addicks, who have made good progress under Dean Holden since his appointment earlier in the campaign. Even though the Londoners don’t have anything to play for this season, supporters were understandably livid at the display at Portman Road.

Therefore, Bonne’s decision to like a post from an Ipswich fan on Instagram didn’t go down well among the Charlton faithful.

It should be said that the striker, who is out of contract at the Valley in the summer, was born in Ipswich and started out as a kid for the club, before having a spell on loan with the Tractor Boys last season. So, they are a club close to his heart, and he will no doubt be wishing them well as they battle Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday to go up in the top two.

But, as Bonne is now a Charlton player, it’s not what the fans wanted to see, particularly as he struggled to make a mark on the game in the 59 minutes he played.

With doubts about his future due to the contract situation, it’s fair to say this made up the mind for some fans, who no longer want the striker around moving forward, with Bonne having managed just two goals in 16 appearances this season…

In fact, it's fair to say there was very little sympathy at all for the player, as Holden confirmed he will be speaking to Bonne about the issue.