“Relatively anonymous in front of goal“ – Stoke City fan pundit weighs up Dwight Gayle’s impact so far this season

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley has issued his verdict on Dwight Gayle’s start to life at Stoke City.

The forward signed for the Potters during the summer from Newcastle United, but has yet to score his first league goal for the club.

His performances have been cause for concern, with his lack of goals being seen as a real issue.

While he has contributed elsewhere on the pitch, and has received praise for his work with the ball, he was brought in to help the team’s attacking output which hasn’t been the case as of yet.

But this Stoke supporter believes that the team could be doing more to create better chances for the 32-year old, with a lack of creativity from midfield cited as a major issue with Alex Neil’s side at the moment.

“I think Gayle’s game against Coventry pretty much summed up his Stoke career so far,” Rowley told Football League World.

“He was reasonably tidy on the ball, decent at linking up the play, but relatively anonymous in front of goal.

“I can’t remember him having a shot of any sort.

“He might’ve had a chance or two where he come close to connecting to something, but I didn’t really see him get a good sniff at goal and I don’t know whether that’s a problem with Dwight Gayle’s game or if that’s a problem with Stoke’s game.

“I think it’s probably the latter.

“We don’t have any sort of deep lying creative midfielder.

“Nick Powell’s only just coming back from injury.

“And if we’re going to be scoring goals again, cause we’ve had something like 40 shots over the last few games and not converted any of them, we need to be creating better quality chances for people like Dwight Gayle to score.”

Stoke have fallen to 17th in the Championship table in recent weeks due to a run of poor form.

Two defeats in a row has seen them fall behind their rivals in the top half of the second division.

Up next for Neil’s side is a visit to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on 29 October.

The Verdict

That Gayle hasn’t been firing on all cylinders yet comes as no surprise given how little game time he had before arriving at Stoke.

He was on the sidelines for quite a while at Newcastle, but he has performed well at times for Neil’s side.

Adding goals to his repertoire will make him a much more well rounded forward for this team, but he has contributed well despite his tally of zero so far.

Creativity from midfield will certainly help, with the return of Powell a big boost for this squad.