Rekeem Harper to Ipswich Town: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in signing West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper this summer, with TWTD reporting that the Tractor Boys are closing in on the signing.

It is said that the 21-year-old will cost the Sky Bet League One club a fee of £500,000 as it appears likely that he will depart the Hawthorns after spending all of his career to date with the club aside from taking in loan spells elsewhere.

The youngster spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and would surely relish the chance to play regular first team football again in the 2021/22 campaign.

Here, we weigh up Harper’s potential move to Ipswich.

21 things every Ipswich Town fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879

Is it a good potential move?

Absolutely. There certainly isn’t any doubt about the player’s ability, as he has proven that he can cut it at Championship level over the last 12 months.

He would add a lot of dynamism to the Town midfield and has a great engine on him which allows him to get from box to box with ease.

Harper is still only 21 and already has over 100 career appearances under his belt, which shows that he wouldn’t be out of his depth at Portman Road.

His skill set is exactly what Paul Cook is looking for this summer.

Would he start?

Given that the club are seemingly set to part with a decent sized fee to bring him in, it would be fair to assume that Cook views him as someone who can start week in, week out.

Despite racking up said appearances throughout his career, the midfielder has never started regularly for a long period of time and therefore he is surely tempted by the prospect of becoming a key player at Ipswich.

He would slot in nicely alongside the likes of Flynn Downes in the centre of the park and there is a good chance that the duo would work well together.

What does he offer?

He’s a dynamic ball winner, he likes to win the ball back and then get the play moving in an offensive direction again.

Harper has shown tendencies to either dibble forward whilst in possession or spread the play out wide through the use of a long, raking pass.

The midfielder has also been known to come up with some spectacular goals, so that is something that will definitely appeal to a shot shy side like Ipswich.

As mentioned earlier in the article, he is also still in the formative years of his career and he will only improve if Cook gives him regular game time at Portman Road.