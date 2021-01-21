Rekeem Harper reacts in wake of Birmingham City, West Brom transfer agreement

Birmingham City have swooped to sign Rekeem Harper from West Bromwich Albion.

Harper has been cutting a frustrated figure on the sidelines for the Baggies this season in the Premier League, making only two league appearances. They came in heavy defeats to Leicester and Arsenal, with Harper’s only other outing coming in the League Cup, when he scored against Harrogate Town.

Now, he’s heading across the Midlands to St Andrew’s, where he links up with Birmingham on loan.

Aitor Karanka’s side have been fairly uninspiring in the Championship this season, but the signing of a 20-year-old with 41 senior appearances at West Brom under his belt, is an undoubted positive.

Harper has taken to Twitter on the back of the confirmation of his signing, delivering the following message:

New Year, New Challenge. 💙 Grateful to everyone at both clubs and all @wasserman who have helped get this over the line. Can’t wait to get started. @bcfc #LetsGo #KRO 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/q6NnnkJ3eR — Rekeem Harper (@Rekeemharper8) January 21, 2021

Karanka’s side were beaten 1-0 by Preston North End last night in the Championship, with Blues suffering their 11th defeat of the season and failing to build on a weekend win over Middlesbrough.

Birmingham sit on 26 points so far, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

They have, worryingly, played more games than all the sides (minus Nottingham Forest) sitting below them in the Championship.

The Verdict

January needs to be a positive month for Birmingham and a signing for Harper’s ilk was needed. He’s a young, hungry midfielder with a point to prove in the Championship.

He comes in and gives Birmingham a great option.

What’s an added bonus is how up for the challenge the midfielder sounds. It isn’t going to be an easy ride at Birmingham, they are in trouble, so it’s all hands on deck in Karanka’s dressing room.

Thoughts? Let us know!