Rekeem Harper delivers message to Birmingham City supporters ahead of West Brom return

Birmingham City midfielder Rekeem Harper has delivered a farewell message to supporters on his personal Instagram account ahead of his return to parent club West Brom this summer.

Harper was signed by Birmingham on a loan deal until the end of the campaign in January, and the midfielder helped to contribute to the Blues’ improvements towards the latter part of the season under Lee Bowyer. In total, the 21-year-old made 11 Championship starts and also made a further seven appearances from the bench during his loan spell at St Andrew’s.

The midfielder is now set to face an uncertain future at West Brom in the summer, with Harper having been limited to just a handful of appearances at the Hawthorns in the Premier League before his loan move. However, following the Baggies’ relegation, the 21-year-old might well have the chance to come back into the fold and feature for them in the second tier.

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Harper issued a message to all connected with Birmingham thanking them for the experience at St Andrews over the second half of the campaign. That comes with him now preparing to return to West Brom and look to sort out his potential long-term future at the Hawthorns.

The verdict

Harper was a good signing by Birmingham in January and the 21-year-old certainly added some extra qualities to their midfield options that they did not have in the first half of the campaign. At times, he looked like someone who could play a major role in their bid to survive the drop, but he was also at other times left out of the team in favour of other options by Lee Bowyer.

The midfielder clearly has ability and he has shown he is more than capable of playing week in week out in the middle of the park in the Championship. However, West Brom will have aspirations of challenging for promotion again next term, and there will be thoughts that they may need better quality than Harper in that area if they are to go up.

The 21-year-old is now at the age where he needs to be assured of regular playing time, and his move to Birmingham in January will have shown him what he needs to do to achieve that. It might be the case that he needs another move away from the Hawthorns this summer.