Rekeem Harper addresses West Brom after sealing Ipswich move

Rekeem Harper has claimed that West Bromwich Albion “will always hold a special place” in his heart after sealing his move to Ipswich Town.

Harper’s permanent switch to Portman Road has seemed in the pipeline for some time now and was understood to be waiting on the approval of new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael but has now been confirmed.

The 21-year-old has joined for a fee that could rise up to £1 million and signed a three-year deal with the Tractor Boys, with the option of a further year.

Harper’s permanent departure from The Hawthorns brings to an end his nine-year spell at Albion, having been born in Birmingham and come through the club’s academy system.

The impact that the West Midlands club has had on his development is clearly not lost on the midfielder, who took to Twitter to send a message following his departure.

My time at @wba has come to an end, so I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone at the club that has helped me along the way since joining the club as a 12 year old. There have been many memories that will always hold a special place in my heart . Onto the next chapter …. pic.twitter.com/ZnoKB3GZAq — Rekeem Harper (@Rekeemharper8) June 25, 2021

Harper was linked with a move to the likes of Liverpool and Juventus back in 2019 but opted to sign a new deal with the Baggies and extend his stay at the club.

However, the two seasons since have brought limited opportunities at Albion and saw him shipped out on loan to Birmingham City last January.

The Verdict

Albion fans will likely love to see Harper showing his appreciation to the club after securing a permanent move to Ipswich.

So much was expected of the midfielder a few years ago but he just hasn’t been able to force his way into the Baggies side and despite their relegation to the Championship, it seems they were ready to let him go.

The step down to League One could suit Harper and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him really kick on with his new club.