‘Reject it’ – Nottingham Forest given transfer proposal involving Joe Worrall: The verdict

Burnley are keen on a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall and are prepared to offer £4 million plus Ben Gibson to secure his services, as per the Daily Mail.

The Reds defender enjoyed a stellar campaign for Sabri Lamouchi’s side last season, with him forming a solid partnership with Tobias Figueiredo at the heart of Forest’s defence.

So, what do you make of this transfer proposal from Burnley? Should Forest be tempted by it?

George Harbey

They should decline the offer. 100%.

Since returning from an impressive loan spell at Rangers, Worrall has gone from strength to strength and become a different player under Sabri Lamouchi, and this season was an excellent one for him from an individual perspective.

The defender produced an array of quality, solid, committed performances in the heart of the Reds’ defence alongside Tobias Figueiredo, and really stepped up and showed leadership in the absence of Michael Dawson, who endured a tricky season with injuries.

He’s only 23 years of age but plays with such a wise, experienced head on his shoulders, and Forest have a player there who possesses real potential and has a massive future ahead of him.

£4m isn’t a lot of money for a player of Worrall’s quality at all, and even though they’d be receiving a player in Gibson, who has been key for Boro in their promotion from the Championship in the past, he has featured only six times in two seasons for Burnley and his lack of game time worries me.

Alfie Burns

It’s always tough to see local lads moving on and I think Forest should make a statement by rejecting Burnley’s advances.

Worrall was excellent last season in the Championship and he, like the rest of Forest’s squad, will be better for the experience of missing out on the play-offs in 2019/20.

For me, the statement that Forest should be looking to make this summer is to reject advances for both Worrall and Matty Cash, almost saying: ‘We are having a right go at this next season’.

That’s the attitude Forest fans will want to see and it should be the attitude in the boardroom.

George Dagless

Reject it.

I think Forest should be looking for a straight cash deal that sees the fee a fair bit higher than £4m.

Gibson has question marks over him right now and Forest might feel that he is not worth the risk.

Indeed, they’d either want to sign their own man for a bit more money – hence asking for more for Worrall – or they’d surely like to keep their current man for another season.

I think this particular deal will get sent back to Burnley with no luck.