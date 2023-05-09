French top-tier side Reims are interested in striking a summer deal for Queens Park Rangers shot-stopper Seny Dieng, according to the Daily Mail.

The 28-year-old has been one of the first names on the teamsheet once again for his current club this season - and it previously looked as though he was going to guide them back to the Premier League.

However, their decline since the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure has meant they have been fighting relegation instead, with wins against Burnley and Stoke City allowing them to preserve their Championship status.

No one will be more disappointed about their decline than Dieng, who would have been hoping to enjoy the perfect 2022/23 campaign after going to the World Cup with Senegal.

Seny Dieng's contract situation

The goalkeeper's contract in the English capital expires during the summer of 2024 and with this in mind, he could easily be sold this summer.

Tony Fernandes will not want to lose a valuable asset like Dieng for free, so he may be forced to cash in on the stopper if the 28-year-old doesn't put pen to paper on another deal.

He hasn't exactly been short of interest in the past, with Sheffield United previously taking an interest in him as a potential replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

Everton were also keeping tabs on him earlier this season according to Football Insider, with Spurs, Brighton and Brentford being linked with him during the January transfer window.

With these past exit links in mind, QPR may already be drawing up plans to deal with his potential departure.

Would a move to Reims be a good one?

Considering their coach Will Still is an exciting up-and-coming manager, you feel this could be a great opportunity for Dieng.

Having plied his trade in different countries before, it shouldn't take the keeper too long to settle in, but he will have the best chance of integrating successfully if he plays regularly.

Regular starts have to be a non-negotiable for him at this stage of his career, because there are no reasons why he shouldn't be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Staying at QPR for the remainder of his contract may not be the worst option either considering they will be plying their trade in the English second tier again next season.

The chance to play top-tier football may be too tempting to resist though, so it will be interesting to see whether he does make the move to France if a suitable offer comes in.

His current side certainly needs to be braced for bids, that's for certain.