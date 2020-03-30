‘Reidy wanted us to play like Sunderland’ – Danny Mills offers honest verdict on Peter Reid at Leeds

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has offered a brief verdict on what life under Peter Reid at Leeds Unite was like.

The now Sky Sports pundit did not hold back when talking about certain aspects of Reid’s influence at Elland Road, with him seemingly not the biggest fan of the Liverpudlian.

Arriving in 2003 at Elland Road after the dismissal of Terry Venables, Reid was tasked with changing the fortunes of what was turning into a sinking ship.

The club had found themselves in significant financial trouble and Reid had to navigate the Yorkshire club through the Premiership season, and to his credit, he managed to keep the club in the top-flight.

Speaking to Tubes’ Youtube channel, Mills admitted his feelings on the former Whites boss: “Peter Reid came in, Reidy was alright for the first week.

“Reidy wanted us to play like Sunderland, he was like Viduka can you be Niall Quinn, Smithy can you be Kevin Phillips, you’re talking to a team that finished third in the Premier League.

“I came back pre-season, after we had been on internationals during the summer, I came back and the club was in turmoil, they were trying to get rid of me at the time, so I went to see him and said look, you want me to go I get it, he said no, no, no I make the decisions here Dan, forget about what the board are saying I make all the plans.

“I get up to leave, and he says go and train with the reserves! ”

The verdict

It’s quite clear that Mills was never considered a key part of Reid’s plans at Elland Road, this somewhat surprising considering Mills was still playing regularly for the England national team.

Reid did well to ensure survival in his first season at the club, but was forced to sell several key players including Harry Kewell the following season, and went on to be sacked in November 2003.