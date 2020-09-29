Regular first-teamer at Nottingham Forest keen on City Ground departure

Nottingham Forest defender Tobias Figueiredo is keen on the idea of returning to Portugal due to non-football related reasons, according to the Athletic.

Forest have been extremely busy in the transfer market thus far, with 12 new players arriving at the City Ground as the Reds look to fight for promotion for a second year running under Sabri Lamouchi.

The likes of Tyler Blackett, Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh have all arrived to provide competition at the back, with last season’s first-choice defensive duo Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo both missing from the side against Huddersfield Town last week.

Despite Worrall being heavily linked with Premier League side Burnley, though, it is Figueiredo who is the defender most likely to leave the City Ground this window – as per The Athletic.

It is claimed that Figueiredo is keen on returning to his native Portugal for non-football related reasons, with a departure potentially taking place before the end of the transfer window.

The 26-year-old featured 34 times for Forest across all competitions last term, but it has been a difficult start to the season for the centre-half this time around.

The Portuguese defender gave away a penalty in the Reds’ opening-day defeat to QPR, and he lost his place in the team to Huddersfield on Friday night.

The Verdict

It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Figueiredo leave before the transfer window closes.

If he is keen on a move back to Portugal for non-football reasons, then it would be hard to see the club get in his way, considering that they need to trim the squad and they’ve brought in plenty of defenders.

He was solid last term, but he is easily replaceable.