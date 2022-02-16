“Regular conversations” – Rangers chief hands Nottingham Forest and West Brom setback in pursuit of target

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson has revealed that the Scottish club are not resigned to losing Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion target Connor Goldson, who has held “regular conversations with sporting director Ross Wilson”.

Since arriving at Ibrox three and a half years ago, the defender has made 200 appearances and helped end the wait for a cinch Premiership title in 2020/21.

But his current deal is set to expire in the summer and back in January, it was reported that both Forest and West Brom were vying to sign him on a pre-contract.

That report indicated that Goldson looks certain to leave Rangers in the summer but it appears the club feels differently.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Robertson revealed that the Ibrox outfit are not resigned to losing him and that regular conversations have been held between the player and the Gers’ sporting director.

He said: “The focus has all been on the last dozen football games, European games, and Scottish Cup.

“We’re not resigned to losing him. I know Ross (Wilson) is having regular conversations with all the players whose contracts are expiring in the summer and that’s something that will be addressed in the coming months.

“I’m quite philosophical about how these things work. Players come in and sign a contract and they’ve committed for that time. If they serve their time and that’s what the club has signed up to as well then that’s fine.

“If someone leaves prior to their contract expiring and we get some revenue then again that’s something everybody is happy with. I get the noise that can sometimes follow these things but we just have to deal with what’s in front of us.”

The English centre-back began his career in the EFL with Shrewsbury Town before moving to Brighton and helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.

Opportunities were limited for him once the Seagulls had reached the top flight and he left in a multi-million-pound deal the following summer.

The Verdict

This looks like a setback for Forest and West Brom as it seems Rangers have not given up hope of holding onto Goldson.

The centre-back has been a key player for the Glasgow club since his arrival in 2018 and it seems there is still some optimism at Ibrox that new terms can be agreed upon.

That may make things more difficult for both the Championship sides in pursuit of the defender.

Judging by Robertson’s comments, the whole picture could become a lot clearer in the coming months.

