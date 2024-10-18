Régis Le Bris has confirmed that Dan Ballard will join Eliezer Mayenda in being absent for Sunderland’s clash with Hull City this weekend.

The Black Cats will go into this weekend’s action sitting top of the table, but will be the last to play out of the 12 fixtures.

The Wearside outfit have been able to enjoy two weeks sitting in first place due to the international break, but still have injury concerns running through the squad despite the extra recovery time between games.

Sunderland will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they travel to the MKM Stadium on Sunday, having drawn 2-2 with Leeds United in their previous fixture before the international break.

Victory could maintain their position in the table, with only their superior goal difference separating them from second place Sheffield United.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 18th) Team P GD Pts 1 Sunderland 9 +10 19 2 Sheffield United 9 +9 19 3 Burnley 9 +10 18 4 West Brom 9 +6 17 5 Leeds United 9 +8 16 6 Watford 9 0 16 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash, Le Bris has confirmed that Ballard won’t be available to face the Tigers.

However, he is hopeful that the defender will be back in action in a week’s time, which could mean he will return in time to face Oxford United.

“Ballard should be ready for next week," Le Bris revealed, via SUnderland's YouTube channel.

Ballard has been absent since Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in September, where he came off the bench in the closing stages.

His last start came in a 3-2 loss to Plymouth Argyle after the September international break, with an ankle issue causing him to miss the side’s last three games.

Mayenda meanwhile has also been absent since the win over Middlesbrough due to a muscle issue, and is unlikely to feature against Hull too.

Le Bris offered a positive update on Aaron Connolly however, who could be in line to make his debut for Sunderland against his former club on Sunday.

The Irishman is available for selection after signing as a free agent earlier in the month, having left Hull at the end of last season.

“Yes that is the case [that Connolly could play against Hull],” Le Bris added.

"We knew before that we needed at least three weeks, four weeks to assess his physical level and he was really fit since the beginning, so that was good news for us.

“And then he needed to have practices with his teammates, with the team.

“We had two opportunities for him to play in the U21s and he did very well, 45 minutes for the first game, and 75 for the second, he scored so that’s good for a striker.

“He needed time to connect with the structure, the team, new teammates and now he’s ready.”

Dan Ballard absence is a continuing hindrance for Sunderland

Since Ballard has been out of the team, Sunderland have won one, lost one and drawn one, conceding four goals and scoring five.

Mayenda meanwhile made a positive start to the campaign too, so his injury has been quite disruptive to the momentum he’d built up.

The addition of Connolly will provide competition for the youngster, and a debut this weekend will be a promising step forward for Le Bris’ side.

But the injury issues in defence have piled up, so having Ballard back soon is needed if the team is going to fight for promotion to the Premier League given his importance to the side.