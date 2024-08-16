Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris is hopeful of adding another forward to his squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Black Cats are optimistic that a breakthrough can be made in their search for a striker in the coming days.

Sunderland have been looking to upgrade their attacking options throughout the summer, but have so far signed nobody.

Other areas of the squad have been changed, with the likes of Alan Browne, Ian Poveda and Simon Moore arriving.

However, the team’s striker options have only seen players leave, with Mason Burstow’s loan from Chelsea coming to an end with the conclusion of the previous campaign.

Régis Le Bris makes Sunderland striker search claim

Le Bris has confirmed that work is being done to find a solution to their current striker search, but that nothing is close to getting over the line.

But the Frenchman is hopeful that the deadlock can be broken in the coming days, with only two weeks remaining in the window.

“Nothing is close at the moment,” said Le Bris, via The Northern Echo.

“We are working really hard, we’re in discussions with many players in and out.

“We are confident, this market is very difficult, the process is complex but I think we will succeed maybe in the next few days.

“We are working on it.

“It is not an easy market really because there are many, many teams are searching for this profile - a player who is able to score, to run in behind. It’s difficult but I think we will succeed.

"I know this market and it is difficult, we need to work hard and stay confident.

“We need to keep our consistency and our idea, and then you know that in the last second it can happen.”

Sunderland’s underwhelming striker options

Sunderland's current striker options - 2023/24 league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Player name Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) Nazariy Rusyn 21 (9) 2 (1) Luis Semedo 23 (4) 0 Eliezer Mayenda 8 (1) 0

Sunderland struggled for goals last year from their four main forwards, with the quartet of Burstow, Nazairy Rusyn, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo bagging a total of three between them (all stats from Fbref).

The trio that remain, Rusyn, Semedo and Mayenda are all still quite young and their inexperience at this level has seen the Black Cats suffer.

A more experienced option will be needed before the market shuts on 30 August, otherwise the team’s promotion ambitions could take a big dent.

However, despite the lack of new forward signings, the team did win their opening game against Cardiff City 2-0 last weekend, with goals from Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien.

Important end to the window for Sunderland

Sunderland have done well to hold onto some key stars this summer, such as Clarke and Jobe Bellingham.

However, a failure to sign a prolific goal scorer will really hurt their chances of joining the fight for promotion.

A permanent option would be preferable, but at this stage they may need to settle for another loan move.

Someone with a similar profile to Burstow would be a huge risk, and they cannot afford to get this signing wrong either, so it might be time to explore a more experienced option, even if it goes against their general transfer policy that focuses on youth.