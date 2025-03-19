Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris has discussed the future of loanee centre-back Chris Mepham at the Stadium of Light.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan with the Wearside outfit from Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth.

He’s been a regular starter for the Black Cats this season, as the club looks on course to land a play-off spot.

But his loan terms expire this summer, as does his primary contract with the Cherries, but the top-tier outfit do hold an optional year over the defender.

Regis Le Bris remains guarded over future of Chris Mepham

“It's too early to define what will happen next season. The group is in a really good place,” Le Bris began, as quoted by the Sunderland Echo. “We will see at the end of the season.

“Sometimes you would like to keep the same and if you keep the same next season, it could be worse or it could be even better.

“We don't know, it's too early.”

While Le Bris is adamant a decision will be made at the end of the summer, it would be surprising if the club didn’t make some attempt to land him permanently, given his crucial contributions to the defensive unit this season and his situation at his parent club.

The centre-back has been quizzed about his own future in recent weeks, but remained as guarded as Le Bris, potentially not wanting to disrupt any ongoing negotiations.

But he did admit that he’s not put his future entirely out of his head.

“Of course, it does play on your mind, naturally,” he said, quoted in the Sunderland Echo after the Black Cats’ game against Cardiff City.

“As humans, we do look to the future. For me, it's been no different, and you do look at options that might be available to you in the summer. It's also important to focus on the now.

“For me, I'm trying to stay in the here and now and help this team get back to where we belong.”

A deal looks there to be done between Sunderland and Mepham

Speaking last month, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman revealed that the three parties discussing Mepham’s future at the end of the season was “always the plan”, suggesting that there was always an understanding that Mepham’s time with Sunderland may extend beyond this summer.

It gets even better for Sunderland. Despite Bournemouth reportedly holding a year-long extension option in Mepham’s contract, there has been some suggestion that the Cherries don’t plan to activate it.

Mepham in the Championship for Sunderland, as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 29 (1) Goals 1 Assists 0 Tackles per 90 1.2 Interceptions per 90 1 Pass success rate 87.2%

Transfer guru Graeme Bailey told Sunderland AFC News recently: “From what I understand, there isn’t currently any plans to keep him beyond this summer. He’s not in their plans long-term. Mepham will be leaving.

But there’s a catch. Bailey continued: “Obviously, Sunderland like him but he had a lot of interest at the time [when he joined]. I wouldn’t rule out others, I’ve heard a few Championship teams like him. I don’t think it’s a given that he ends up at Sunderland.”

However, with the way he’s grown into the squad, built familiarity with team-mates, fans and staff and kicked on at the Stadium of Light, you would presume the Black Cats are in a pretty good spot for upcoming negotiations.

It remains to be seen where Mepham ends up, but for those who want to keep him in Sunderland, all signs are looking positive up to now.