Summary Hjelde earned his starting spot with a vital assist, showcasing his potential.

Cirkin may face competition from Hjelde, but his position remains secure for now.

Circumstances call for Cirkin to step up defensively to maintain his spot amidst competition.

Regis Le Bris has shown he isn't afraid to make big decisions when it comes to his team selection, after leaving Dennis Cirkin out of his squad for Friday night's clash against Sheffield Wednesday.

Cirkin usually has the left-back spot on lock, having become a firm fixture in the Black Cats XI since his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in 2021. With 31 games, three goals and two assists to his name so far this season, it was quite a shock to see him left out of the XI on Friday.

Leo Hjelde was rewarded with his first Championship start of the season. The Norwegian had been a bit-part player for Le Bris this season, and there was talk of him moving on in January. However, the ex-Leeds United man chipped in with his first assist of the season, which helped his side to a 2-1 win.

With that in mind, should Cirkin be concerned that his starting spot could be in jeopardy? Or is this merely a case of rotation from the French manager?

Hjelde stakes claim for Sunderland starting spot after Sheffield Wednesday triumph

In January, there was plenty of speculation over the defender's future at the Stadium of Light, but Le Bris always remained adamant that Hjelde would be given his chance.

He told We Are Sunderland in December: “He knows this part of the squad is the strongest at the minute because we have many players, and he has to wait. But it’s still possible that the opportunity will come. He knows that. In football, sometimes you have to wait and for the staff, the coach, the team and the club, this sort of player is very important."

Leo Hjelde v Sheffield Wednesday (Fotmob) Mins Assists Pass accuracy Duels won Recoveries Rating 90 1 22/30 (73%) 7/11 (63.6%) 1 8.0

That opportunity for him did arise on Friday night, as Hjelde was named in a Championship starting XI for the first time this season. Whilst this may have come as a shock to supporters, the 21-year-old rewarded Le Bris' faith in him by providing an assist for Eliezer Mayenda's opening goal.

Sunderland defeated the Owls, with Hjelde playing the full 90 minutes. With that in mind, the confidence the Norwegian will gain from this performance could help kickstart his career on Wearside, following a slow start.

Dennis Cirkin will be looking over his shoulder at Hjelde

Whilst it seems highly unlikely that Cirkin will lose his place in Le Bris' team based on one strong performance by Hjelde, Friday's evidence will likely have the former Spurs man looking over his shoulder more than he already was.

Despite picking up an assist, Sunderland supporters agreed that Hjelde looked more vulnerable defensively than Cirkin. A key part of being a modern full-back is being able to support going forward, whilst remaining resolute defensively. It seems that fan reaction suggests the latter is something Hjelde must work on.

Cirkin has been an integral part of Sunderland's success since his arrival in 2021. The then-teenager helped the Mackems finally end their rut in League One, and has remained ever-present in the squad as they have developed into Championship promotion contenders. With that in mind, it's unlikely he'll be dropped off the back of one solid performance by his colleague.

However, it's fair to say that the 22-year-old will certainly be keeping more of a close eye on his younger teammate after the evidence he displayed against Sheffield Wednesday. This could be a good thing though, as it will push Cirkin to bring his A game to maintain his spot in the squad.