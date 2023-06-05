Lorient head coach Regis Le Bris has hinted he could leave the club this summer amid speculation linking him with the vacant managerial position at Leeds United.

According to The Sun, Le Bris is a name under consideration by the Whites after an excellent season in France with Lorient.

Leeds are on the hunt for a new manager after the departure of Sam Allardyce, with the club opting against extending his short-term contract after he failed to keep them in the Premier League.

Le Bris was handed his first managerial role at Lorient last summer and he guided them to a 10th-placed finish in Ligue 1 this season, a significant improvement on last campaign when they came 16th, winning 15 and drawing 12 of his 40 games in charge so far.

However, the 47-year-old is not the only candidate for the role, with the likes of West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, Graham Potter, Brendan Rodgers, Scott Parker, Steven Gerrard and Carlos Carvalhal all linked.

What did Regis Le Bris say about his Lorient future?

Le Bris refused to rule out a departure from Lorient this summer, revealing that discussions with the club about his future are ongoing and he will make a decision this week.

"There are discussions at the moment. I want to take advantage of the moment, everything we have been through. Close the season in the best way. Then we’ll think about the future in the next few days. We’ll see what happens," Le Bris told Le Telegramme.

Would Regis Le Bris be a good appointment for Leeds United?

Le Bris would be an intriguing appointment for the Whites.

He has done an outstanding job with Lorient and is clearly a manager with a lot of potential who would perfectly fit the profile of the type of coach Leeds are said to be keen on to implement a long-term project.

It would be a risk to appoint a manager with no previous Championship experience given the turmoil on and off the pitch at Elland Road, but Le Bris could be a gamble worth taking.

His comments certainly appear to suggest he could be set to leave Lorient, but it remains to be seen whether that is due to the Whites' interest.

There have been a number of managers linked with the vacancy, but it is crucial that the Leeds hierarchy take their time to find the right candidate as after a turbulent season which saw three different managers take charge of the team, they are in desperate need of stability.