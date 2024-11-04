Sunderland will have midfielder Chris Rigg and centre-back Dan Ballard available for their trip to Preston North End on Wednesday night.

That's according to manager Regis Le Bris, who does however admit that goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is not yet ready to return to action.

The Black Cats travel to Deepdale in midweek, looking to maintain their spot at the top of the Championship table.

Indeed, having been frustrated in a 0-0 draw with struggling QPR on Saturday, Le Bris will be keen to see his side get back to winning ways quickly.

Now it seems as though Sunderland will also have two more key players back and available to try and help them do that, although another will miss out again.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Rigg, with the 17-year-old scoring three goals in 12 league appearances at the start of the campaign.

Chris Rigg 2024/25 Championship stats for Sunderland - from SofaScore Appearances 12 Starts 11 Goals 3 Shots per Game 1.4 Shots on Target per Game 0.5 Assits 0 Pass Success Rate 83% Dribble Success Rate 52% Duel Success Rate 41% As of 4th November 2024

But having previous been a constant feature in the side, he was forced to miss the trip to Loftus Road at the weekend due to an injury issue.

However, he could return to action quickly against Preston, while Ballard could also be in line to feature.

The centre-back has not featured since the late September due to an ankle issue, but is could come back to bolster Sunderland's defence at Deepdale.

There will though, be a bit more of a wait for Patterson to return, with the goalkeeper missing the last two games with a muscle injury, with Simon Moore filling in for him.

Providing an update on Patterson ahead of that trip to Deepdale on Wednesday, Le Bris was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: "The report is done every morning and it was better this morning so probably for Preston it will be too short but we'll see for Saturday,”

Meanwhile, the Black Cats boss was also reported to have said "yes", when asked if Rigg and Ballardd would be available to face Paul Heckingbottom's side.

Sunderland go into the midweek round of fixtures with a three-point advantage over second-placed Leeds United at the top of the Championship table.

After this clash with Preston, the Black Cats are due to host Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Positive injury news for Sunderland

On the whole, it does feel as though this update from Le Bris surely has to be seen as a positive on for his side.

Rigg has been a standout performer for Sunderland at the start of this season, and having his huge influence available in the centre of the park again will be a big boost.

Indeed, with another key midfielder in Jobe Bellingham now suspended after his red card at QPR, the return of Rigg does feel like a particularly timely one.

Meanwhile, the return of Ballard does give Le Bris more scope to rotate in defence with another reliable option at this level, which can only be a good thing.

Although things are not as positive for Patterson, it would not make sense to rush him back, when Moore has been doing a solid job in his absence.

With all that in mind, Sunderland ought to be travelling to Deepdale still feeling reasonably satisfied when it comes to the options they have available for this game.