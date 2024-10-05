Régis Le Bris has issued an encouraging Sunderland injury update after their 2-2 draw with Leeds United on Friday evening.

A 97th-minute equaliser earned the Black Cats a valuable point at home against potential promotion rivals, extending their lead at the top of the table overnight.

Sunderland have been struggling with injury issues in recent weeks, with the likes of Eliezer Mayenda and Dan Ballard both missing the clash with the Whites.

Aaron Connolly has also yet to make his debut for the club after joining as a free agent in September, although was included in the matchday squad on Friday.

Milan Aleksic was also in the squad but has yet to play for the club since his switch to the Stadium of Light at the end of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland's last five league results Opponent (Home or Away) Result Leeds United (H) 2-2 Derby County (H) 2-0 win Watford (A) 2-1 loss Middlesbrough (H) 1-0 win Plymouth Argyle (A) 3-2 loss

Le Bris explained that it was still seen as too big of a risk to bring Connolly on against Leeds despite their 2-1 deficit late in the game, citing a need to build up his match fitness.

He suggested that the situation surrounding Aleksic is quite similar, and it is hoped that he will get some playing time over the international break having been selected by the Serbian team.

“They now have time to develop and get ready to perform,” said Le Bris, via The Northern Echo.

“With Aaron, we didn’t want to rush the process.

“He was on the bench, and we thought that maybe by being there, he could be useful for the team.

“But it was too high risk [to bring him on] because he probably needs to play for 45 minutes with the Under-21s.

“Then after that, maybe 60 minutes or 65 in the next game.

“For Milan, that is really the case as well.

“Hopefully, he will be playing with his national team and that will give him time to develop and grow.

“He also needs to find a link with the team here because it is a new experience and hopefully we will have three or four more players back for the team soon.

“That will be important for the squad.”

Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda’s availability

It is understood that Ballard and Mayenda will both be ready to return to action in time for Sunderland’s next match.

The Black Cats will now have a two-week break due to the October international break, with the draw against Leeds leaving them first in the table ahead of the rest of this weekend’s action.

Le Bris’ side have earned 19 points from a possible 27, winning six, drawing one and losing two.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to face Hull City on 20 October.

Sunderland injury resolution will be crucial for Le Bris

Having Ballard and Mayenda back in the side for Hull will be a big positive for the team, as they’ve proven crucial so far this season.

Mayenda has impressed in particular, stepping up in his second season with the club.

Adding Connolly and Aleksic to the squad will also be quite helpful, with the pair able to provide attacking threat and extra competition for game time.

Sunderland will go into this international break in a positive mood having picked up a late equaliser over a promotion rival and with several names set to return to the side when the league comes back later this month.