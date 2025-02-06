Regis Le Bris has stated that he is unsure as to when Jayden Danns will be cleared to make his Sunderland debut, but he is hopeful that the injury will be cleared in a couple of weeks.

The Liverpool youngster signed on loan at Sunderland on February 4, but a back injury picked up during Danns' medical has raised questions about when he will be able to feature for Regis Le Bris' side.

Danns is currently receiving treatment back at his parent club, with plenty of Sunderland fans hoping that the issue is not too serious.

Whilst Le Bris knows that Danns will be unavailable for selection over the coming weeks, he was able to issue encouraging updates on the status of Alan Browne, Romaine Mundle, Tommy Watson and Jenson Seelt.

Sunderland taking it "week by week" with Danns

Regis Le Bris has said that Sunderland are monitoring the progress of Jayden Danns as he recovers from his injury but knows that they must be patient with his return.

Danns is currently receiving treatment at the AXA Training Centre in Liverpool and will be available to make his Sunderland debut once cleared. Le Bris feels that there will be a timescale for his return in a few weeks.

Speaking to the media, and the Northern Echo, ahead of their clash over the weekend against Watford, Le Bris said: "We don't know at the moment with Jayden. We probably have to take it week by week.

"He's still a very young player, and it's fair to say that we have to protect this player. So, we will work with Liverpool to find the right moment to bring him into the side."

Danns is out, but Browne is back in

Whilst the uncertainty surrounding Jayden Danns can prove frustrating for eager Sunderland fans, the return of Alan Browne will provide positivity ahead of their home game against Watford on Saturday.

The former Preston North End midfielder was starting to establish himself in the starting eleven before a minor leg fracture in November took him out of action for three months.

Alan Browne's Championship stats per club - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Preston North End 346 39 22 Sunderland 12 1 0

Additionally, winger Romaine Mundle, who has also been sidelined since November with a hamstring issue, will be back in training before the end of the weekend, and Jenson Seelt is ready to play his first game since suffering an ACL injury in March last year.

Sunderland will have to wait for the return of Tommy Watson, who remained at the Stadium of Light post-January, despite reports stating that the winger was on his way to Brighton and Hove Albion to complete a move to the Premier League club.

The exciting 18-year-old is set to return towards the end of the month after knee and ankle issues saw him miss the last two months of action.