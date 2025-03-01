Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris stressed the need for competition as a driving factor behind his significant selection gamble for the Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday, leaving in-form striker Wilson Isidor out of the starting XI in favor of Eliezer Mayenda.

The decision, which raised eyebrows before kick-off, ultimately proved inspired as Mayenda netted both goals in a crucial 2-1 win over the Owls that keeps Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes alive.

The move was not without risk. 12-goal Isidor has been one of Sunderland’s standout performers this season, attracting interest from Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, as well as promotion rivals Leeds United.

Despite his recent stunning solo goal against Leeds, Isidor struggled in the subsequent defeat to Hull City.

Recognising the need for squad rotation and competition, Le Bris entrusted Mayenda with his first start since January 21st - and the young forward delivered in style.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris explains his Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda selection call v the Owls

"Wilson [Isidor] has done really well this season and for sure is one of the best strikers in the league,” Le Bris explained.

“At the same time, we need two or three strikers to be competitive in this league. It was the right time for him to recover a bit and Eliezer [Mayenda] was ready, he's trained properly and been connected with the team.

"Eli is still learning, and you can learn even from the bench. He has shown character even when he was on the bench, and this was his reward. We have a very good striker and this is good for me.

"We need competition and we can feel that the players understand it's needed to be competitive as a team. You can't have just one striker, we need at least two and we are very lucky.

Mayenda and Isidor Championship stats so far this season Player Appearances Goals Assists Wilson Isidor 32 12 1 Eliezer Mayenda 27 6 5

"In previous seasons, maybe it was difficult for Sunderland in this position. We have two now and we have to use them properly.

"The players are competitive and they want to win, they are frustrated when they don't play but we are really open with them. We can discuss every subject, even the hard ones, and Eliezer understood."

Le Bris' man management proves decisive in Sunderland's win over Sheffield Wednesday

Le Bris' decision to rotate his attacking options showcased his ability to manage personalities and maintain squad harmony.

By keeping players like Mayenda engaged and motivated, he has ensured the Black Cats remain competitive in the latter stages of the season. The trust he placed in the young forward was repaid in full, reinforcing the importance of competition within the squad.

Sunderland’s striking options have been a source of concern in previous seasons, but Le Bris’ approach has transformed the position into a strength.

With Isidor thriving and Mayenda proving his worth when called upon, the Black Cats are now well-equipped for the promotion push ahead.

This selection gamble may have initially raised questions, but the outcome provided a resounding answer.

Sunderland’s promotion bid remains firmly on track, and in Mayenda, Le Bris has found another key weapon in his attacking arsenal.