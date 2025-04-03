Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has confirmed that Enzo Le Fee should return to action against West Brom this weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury.

There was a lot of excitement when the Black Cats finalised a move for the creative midfielder in the January window on an initial loan from AS Roma, and he has shown his class in his eight Sunderland outings so far.

However, Le Fee hasn’t featured for the side since the defeat at home to Hull City on February 22 due to a hamstring problem.

Enzo Le Fee set for Sunderland return at West Brom

But, the 25-year-old is now back to full fitness, as Le Bris told the club’s media that he is planning on the player being involved against Albion, whilst there was also good news over Leo Hjelde, who has been absent for the past few games.

“We expect him (Le Fee) to be fit this weekend. 'Leo should also return on Saturday. There have been no further issues.”

It remains to be seen whether either Le Fee or Hjelde are in from the start at The Hawthorns, but their availability will be a boost for a Sunderland side that has been impacted by injury.

With Dennis Cirkin currently out, left-back is a real problem position, and the squad is stretched defensively right now.

Sunderland will want to build momentum going into the play-offs

It’s highly unlikely that Sunderland will finish in any other position than 4th this season, so, in a way, it could be difficult for the team to stay motivated.

But, Le Bris will want the side to build momentum going into those huge games, and he will want a settled team who know their roles.

Plus, there is a very real chance that they could face Albion in the play-offs, so this is an opportunity to try and get a potential edge by beating them on their own patch.

Championship Table (as of 3/4/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 39 27 83 2 Leeds United 39 51 81 3 Burnley 39 42 81 4 Sunderland 39 19 72 5 Coventry City 39 5 59 6 West Brom 39 13 57

So, there’s a lot to look forward to for Sunderland in the final month of the regular campaign, and there will be particular excitement about Le