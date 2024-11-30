Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris thanked the fans for the support they have shown the side as their winless run continued following a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United on Friday night.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a fine start under the Frenchman, and they still sit fourth in the Championship table.

However, the defeat against the Blades means Sunderland are six games without a win, so they have lost ground on the top two in the race for automatic promotion.

Championship Table (as of 30/11/24, prior to Saturday games) Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Leeds United 17 15 35 3 Burnley 17 15 33 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Watford 17 2 29 6 Middlesbrough 17 9 27 7 West Brom 17 7 27

Regis Le Bris sends message to Sunderland support

Despite the poor run, the fans have stuck with the team, and the packed out away end applauded the group for their efforts at Bramall Lane.

That unity will be key moving forward, and Le Bris told the club’s media that he appreciates how the fans continue to travel in their numbers and back the team.

“They are impressive. They are still behind us, even at the end of the game, they were with us, so we have to enjoy our supporters because they are very important for us.

“Obviously, at the minute, we are not winning, and I know it can be frustrating for them as well. We are frustrated but I know for the supporters that it’s still important to have this enjoyment.

“We keep moving, keep working, and we want to deserve their support, and I hope we will win again soon.”

Sunderland are still on the right track under Regis Le Bris

There’s no denying that the defeat against a promotion rival last night will have hurt Sunderland fans, but there were plenty of positives to take when you assess the game.

Firstly, if Patrick Roberts scores from the penalty spot to put them ahead, it’s a different game entirely, and they did play very well, especially in the first half, against a good Sheffield United side.

That was a real test for what is a young team, and whilst the result went against them, the performance showed that Le Bris’ men can compete with the best in this league.

It’s not like they have been playing badly recently either, as they were dominant against West Brom, who sat back and played for a draw in the week, so it’s just a case of the fine margins not going their way.

The fans will recognise that, and that’s why they are still showing support to the players and the boss, as they can see they are making progress.

Ultimately, all connected to the club would’ve been delighted to be in this position before a ball was kicked, so there’s no need to panic.

We know how unpredictable the Championship is, and even the better teams in the league will go through a stage where they don’t get the results they want.

But, Le Bris and the group won’t dwell on that, and the focus instead will turn to the game against Stoke City at the Stadium of Light next weekend.