Highlights Reggie Cannon's signing is a shrewd move by QPR, as he brings versatility and experience from both the MLS and European top flight.

Cannon's ability to play in multiple positions across the backline, along with his attacking and defensive skills, will strengthen the team's defense.

With a four-year deal, Cannon's signing could have long-term benefits for QPR, especially as he enters his prime years as a player.

QPR free agent signing Reggie Cannon has revealed his delight at signing for the Championship club in a message to the Loftus Road faithful.

The defender was confirmed as the latest addition to Gareth Ainsworth's squad earlier this week and has put pen to paper on a four-year deal in W12.

With money fairly tight, Ainsworth has had to be a little creative as he looks to turn the R's fortunes around after they narrowly avoided relegation to League One last term.

That has included making the most of the free agent market - with Jack Colback, Ziyad Larkeche, Paul Smyth, Morgan Fox, Jack Colback, and Asmir Begovic all joining after seeing deals elsewhere expire.

Who is Reggie Cannon?

The 25-year-old left Portuguese top flight club Boavista in June and was linked with both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion in the summer but has ended up at Loftus Road.

He spent four years with Dallas FC in the MLS before heading to the Primeira Liga, where he would feature 89 times in three years.

A right-sided defender, the USA international is comfortable playing in a back three, at full-back, or wing-back so it initially appeared he was arriving as cover and competition for Osman Kakay, who has played as a right centre-back this term.

However, Cannon revealed in his first interview as a QPR player that Ainsworth wants to use him to "to get behind the opposition backline", which suggests he could feature more as a wing-back than initially expected.

“I am very excited," the American told the club website after his deal was confirmed.

“I have always wanted to play in England, this is an incredible opportunity to show what I can do. QPR is a very historic club and I can’t wait to start my career here.

“I have always wanted to attack overseas football because I think that is where the best players are, and that is how you find your better game and develop, so I really think this will help me achieve the best that I can be as a footballer.”

He added: He told me what he thinks my potential is.

“He knows my strengths and weaknesses, he read me inside and out, and he really gave me confidence with what he said.

“I love those types of people because I feel they can get the best out of me as a person and more so as a player. I really feel he knows what makes players tick.”

The defender has represented his country 28 times and brings versatility into the dressing room. He is ready to show QPR fans what he can bring to the team.

“I have played a bunch of positions across the backline,” he said. “I love getting forward, I love the ability to defend, I love the ability to do both.

“Gareth said he wants to use me to get behind the opposition backline but also being that strong one-v-one defender I am and can be.

“I am strong defensively but I love to get forward and to be on the counter attack, making those blazing runs on the overlap or underlap, I think that is something that is my strength.

“I just can’t wait to get started.”

Reggie Cannon sends message to QPR fans

Now, Cannon has taken to X to send a message directly to the R's support.

It remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old will be ready to feature in Saturday's game against Coventry City.

Is Reggie Cannon a good signing for QPR?

This looks like a shrewd bit of a business from the R's.

A versatile defender that has experience in the MLS and a European top flight, Cannon offers Ainsworth another option in an area that he was previously short.

The squad still looks a little thin but this move certainly bolsters their defence and could prove a good one long-term as well given the 25-year-old is about to enter his prime and has signed a four-year deal.