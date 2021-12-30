Regan Slater, Ched Evans, Lowe to look to former club? The latest Preston North End transfer talking points

The January transfer market certainly looks like being an intriguing one for Preston North End.

Next month will be the first transfer window since the appointment of Ryan Lowe as manager at Deepdale, and he may well be looking to put his own mark on the squad.

Indeed, with the Lilywhites currently 15th in the Championship table, and with several games to be rearranged following recent postponement, the club will need to make sure they get things right in the market to avoid a frustrating second half of the season.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the big Preston talking points heading into the future of the January transfer window, right here.

What does the future hold for Ched Evans?

One player whose possible departure from Deepdale could be the subject of some discussion next month, is striker Ched Evans.

Recent reports have claimed that League One promotion chasers Wigan Athletic are keen on a loan deal for the 32-year-old, as they look for cover for the currently unavailable Charlie Wyke.

It has been suggested that Preston would be reluctant to allow such a deal, and given their reliance on Emil Riis for goals so far this season, it could be a risk to let Evans go in January, considering the decent form he has shown since his return from injury in the past few weeks.

Regan Slater link to be revisited?

In terms of incomings, one name that could be worth keeping an eye on from a Preston perspective, is that of Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater.

The 22-year-old helped Hull to the League One title during a loan spell with the Tigers last season, and according to the Hull Daily Mail, both they and Preston are interested in a move for Slater next month, after previously pursuing a deal in the summer.

Slater would of course offer an extra option for North End in the centre of the park, but having not made a single appearance for Sheffield United since his return from that loan spell, you wonder how ready he would be to make an impact for Preston, if he was to make the move to Deepdale.

Lowe to turn focus to Plymouth?

It can often be the case that managers revisit links with their former clubs or players when they are handed a new appointment, and you wonder whether Ryan Lowe could do that at Preston.

The 43-year-old left a Plymouth Argyle side pushing for promotion from League One to take over at Deepdale earlier this month, so there is certainly quality at his old club that could offer something for North End.

Given they know Lowe and have enjoyed success with him in the past, some of those players could be tempted to follow him to Lancashire, meannig there could be an opportunity there for Preston to take advantage of, if they are willing to put the right offer in for certain targets.