Regan Poole from Lincoln to QPR: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Queens Park Rangers’ immediate priority between now and their clash with Burnley on December 11th will be to draft in a replacement for Michael Beale.

Beale parted ways with the R’s in order to become the manager of Rangers earlier this week.

Before the 42-year-old opted to make this particular switch, QPR were linked with a move for Lincoln City defender Regan Poole.

As revealed exclusively by Football League World last weekend, QPR are one of a number of clubs who are understood to be interested in Poole.

Huddersfield Town, Millwall, Luton Town, Blackpool and Cardiff City are also keeping tabs on the 24-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Here, we have decided to take a look at whether this would be a good move by QPR and assess Poole’s chances of starting for the Championship outfit while also offering an insight into the defender’s style of play…

Is it a good potential move?

This could turn out to be a shrewd bit of business by QPR if they are able to secure Poole’s services for a reasonable fee.

Capable of playing as a right-back and as a centre-back, Poole has illustrated that he is more than capable of delivering the goods in League One this season and may now be ready to make the step up to the Championship.

In the 18 league games that he has participated in during the current campaign, the defender has recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86.

Given that Poole has plenty of time left in his career to make considerable strides in terms of his development, signing him could turn out to be a good long-term investment by QPR.

Would he start?

When you consider that QPR are currently able to turn to the likes of Jake Clarke-Salter, Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie for inspiration in the heart of defence, Poole is unlikely to claim a starting role in this position.

Ethan Laird and Osman Kakay meanwhile have both been deployed in the right-back role this season and thus Poole is likely to be initially deployed as a substitute.

Yet to feature at Championship level, it may take the defender a number of games to adapt to life at this level and thus it may be wise for QPR to ease him into action if they win the race for his signature.

What does he offer?

Poole is particularly strong when it comes to winning aerial duels as he has recorded an average of 3.1 per game this season (as per WhoScored).

The defender has also made a respectable total of 1.5 tackles, 1.8 interceptions and 3.6 clearances per match in League One.

One of the areas that Poole will need to work on if he joins QPR is his distribution as he has only recorded a pass success rate of 69.4% at this level during the current campaign.

