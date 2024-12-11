Prince Abdullah is now reportedly looking to hold off on the sale of Sheffield United, in order to try and cash in on the club if the Blades achieve promotion, according to The Guardian.

A report earlier today (Wednesday, 11th September) suggested that the American takeover at Bramall Lane, a story that has been going on since the start of May, was finally coming close to a conclusion, just in time for the January transfer window. But now contrasting reports have emerged, suggesting that United's owner is "refusing to complete the sale," as per The Guardian.

The prospective sale of the club has come at an unexpectedly prosperous time for Chris Wilder's side. Their record-breakingly bad Premier League campaign last time out led most people to believe that they would be in the Championship for at least two terms before returning to the top flight.

Now, because of their performances through the first 19 games of the season, they have a real chance of re-earning their Premier League status, and this has reportedly caused a change in the owner's mindset.

2024/25 Championship table (as of 11/12/24) Team P GD Points 1 Leeds United 20 22 41 2 Sheffield United 19 16 39 3 Burnley 20 17 38 4 Sunderland 20 14 37 5 Blackburn Rovers 19 6 34 6 Middlesbrough 20 9 31

Prince Abdullah set to hold off on Sheffield United sale

The Saudi prince's asking price has been at £105 million throughout this process, as per The Star, despite the change in on-pitch fortunes at Bramall Lane. But the revitalised Blades did cause him to seek out an improved bonus as part of the sale; a bonus which would see him financially rewarded after the sale if United went up this season with new custodians.

Alan Nixon reported that the two parties had come closer to a resolution on this issue, which appeared to be the last of many hurdles that the American group, COH Sports, headed by Steve Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy, had to get over before they could complete their takeover.

Now another change of heart appears to have occurred, as The Guardian has reported that Prince Abdullah may now be unwilling to let go of his asset while the chance of a Premier League return is on the cards. Rosen and Eltoukhy are "increasingly frustrated" by the Saudi Arabian's "delay tactics", according to the national outlet.

Takeover saga must be annoying Chris Wilder and the rest of the Sheffield United staff

The anger of the bidding party is very understandable. They are tabling a huge bid, albeit at quite a good value now, and, despite previous indications that a deal was close, there is yet another pushback in what has already been a heavily delayed process.

Their grievances are well founded; you'd imagine it's the same for the first-team manager, his players and the rest of the people working towards getting Bramall Lane back to being a Premier League ground.

They have overachieved expectations and given their owner this perch that he now appears to be sticking out his chest from, and yet it could negatively impact them.

Chances are that there will be more funds made available in January if there is a new regime as opposed to the current one. So all that good work to put themselves in a position to win promotion could lead to a domino effect in which they end up worse off.

A resolution and subsequent confirmation is needed, no matter which way this ends up going.