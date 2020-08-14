Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Refreshing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to transfer announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Stoke City have completed their third signing of the summer by snapping up Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.

The vastly experienced striker joins the Potters following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, following suit with Morgan Fox who also joined Stoke after his contract ran out at Hillsborough.

The 33-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record having scored 140 career goals at club level, 13 of those goals coming at the Owls last season.

The striker department will now be pretty full at the Bet365 Stadium, with Fletcher joining fellow attacking options Lee Gregory, Sam Vokes, Tyrese Campbell and Benik Afobe at the club.

Speaking about the transfer to the club’s official site, manager Michael O’Neill said: “I’ve known Steven for a long time, since he first broke into the team at Hibernian. He’s a player I’ve always liked; I’ve watched his career with interest and wherever he has been he has done well and scored goals.

“I know how important he was to Sheffield Wednesday last season and it’s no coincidence that they had a difficult second half of the season when injury took Steven out of the team so I think it’s a really positive signing for us.”

The news of Fletcher’s signing has seemingly gone down well with the majority of the Potters faithful judging by the responses on social media.

Here we have selected an array of replies from Stoke fans to the news….


