‘Refreshing’ – Many Stoke City fans react to transfer announcement

Stoke City have completed their third signing of the summer by snapping up Steven Fletcher on a free transfer.

The vastly experienced striker joins the Potters following his release from Sheffield Wednesday, following suit with Morgan Fox who also joined Stoke after his contract ran out at Hillsborough.

The 33-year-old has an impressive goalscoring record having scored 140 career goals at club level, 13 of those goals coming at the Owls last season.

The striker department will now be pretty full at the Bet365 Stadium, with Fletcher joining fellow attacking options Lee Gregory, Sam Vokes, Tyrese Campbell and Benik Afobe at the club.

Speaking about the transfer to the club’s official site, manager Michael O’Neill said: “I’ve known Steven for a long time, since he first broke into the team at Hibernian. He’s a player I’ve always liked; I’ve watched his career with interest and wherever he has been he has done well and scored goals.

“I know how important he was to Sheffield Wednesday last season and it’s no coincidence that they had a difficult second half of the season when injury took Steven out of the team so I think it’s a really positive signing for us.”

The news of Fletcher’s signing has seemingly gone down well with the majority of the Potters faithful judging by the responses on social media.

Here we have selected an array of replies from Stoke fans to the news….

Yep take him . Better than Vokes and Gregory — YAR SAMOHT DIVAD (@gymworkorhome) August 14, 2020

Quality signing. Not having any of this hes too old and the rest of it — J (@SCFCJ94) August 14, 2020

Good to see that we are finally addressing player recruitment early. Refreshing. Seems like Fletcher is a grafter and that’s what we need to sort this squad out. Not a fan of a 33 year old coming in but he’s experienced and fully trust MON’s judgement. — Dan Huntley (@danhunt82) August 14, 2020

Happy with this but could we please sign a right sided winger or wingback(depending om formation) — Rylander (@Rylander18) August 14, 2020

Joyous news — meastro no1 (@paulandrewmart2) August 14, 2020

Regardless of how good he’ll be, what an addition to the dressing room and environment at the club — Oliver Davies (@_oliverdavies_) August 14, 2020

Quality signing if Gregory or someone leaves. Would be class see him and Afobe up top — J (@SCFCJ94) August 14, 2020

does this mean gregory is going ? we have 5 strikers & only usually play 1 in a 433 — george (@george95349403) August 14, 2020

Next season top goalscorer INCOMINGGG — 🔴G⚪️🐂 (@StokeyyG) August 14, 2020