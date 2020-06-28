‘Refreshing’, ‘Genius’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on key figure after crucial win

Neil Warnock got off to the perfect start as Middlesbrough boss as his side won 2-0 at relegation rivals Stoke City yesterday.

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier sealed a huge three points for Boro and ensured they moved two points clear of the bottom three.

Whilst Stoke had a few chances, the Teesside outfit were solid on the whole as they kept a rare clean sheet and looked like a different side to the one that fell apart at home to Swansea last week.

As you would expect, the immediate impact made by Warnock has delighted the support, who are confident that the experienced manager will guide the team to safety in the coming months and could potentially make a big impact at the club next season as well given his incredible record at this level.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the Boro chief after the win…

Good first win for Warnock’s @Boro .Players worked their socks off. Onwards and (hopefully) upwards. ❤️🤍❤️🤍❤️🤍 #utb #boro — Heather Braddy (@heatherbraddy) June 27, 2020

Great 3 points for the @Boro , same again against Hull please. Looked like a different bunch of lads today. I didn’t see anybody lacking confidence. Warnock effect.#UTB — Tino (@paultino1) June 27, 2020

Great start for Warnock, onwards and upwards! #UTB — HeavyweightMarketingUK (@HeavyweightU) June 27, 2020

Warnock with his tactics spot on today, that’s how you manage a football match. And also can we talk about @BrittOfficials today please, he was superb all day 👏👏 #utb @Boro ❤️🔴⚪️ — Thomas Aylesbury (@TomMFCaylesbury) June 27, 2020

Refreshing, speaks sense and honest. — elad05 (@elad0509) June 27, 2020

Warnock is a genius he’s played fry and friend as the cenrte backs and we’ve kept and clean sheet fair play to him #UTB — Spencer Hart (@Spencerhart167) June 27, 2020

Woodgate out and Warnock in, beating a relegation rival and keeping a clean sheet, and our best player signing a new deal… a great week for the Boro! #UTB — James Madeley (@JMadeley1) June 28, 2020