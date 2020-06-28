Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘Refreshing’, ‘Genius’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on key figure after crucial win

Published

1 min ago

on

Neil Warnock got off to the perfect start as Middlesbrough boss as his side won 2-0 at relegation rivals Stoke City yesterday.

Goals from Ashley Fletcher and Marcus Tavernier sealed a huge three points for Boro and ensured they moved two points clear of the bottom three.

Whilst Stoke had a few chances, the Teesside outfit were solid on the whole as they kept a rare clean sheet and looked like a different side to the one that fell apart at home to Swansea last week.

As you would expect, the immediate impact made by Warnock has delighted the support, who are confident that the experienced manager will guide the team to safety in the coming months and could potentially make a big impact at the club next season as well given his incredible record at this level.

1 of 11

Bob Mortimer

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the Boro chief after the win…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Refreshing’, ‘Genius’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on key figure after crucial win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: