‘Refreshing’, ‘Forward-thinking’ – Nottingham Forest eye raid on Championship rivals: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are keen on Reading defender Tom Holmes, according to the Nottingham Post.

The 21-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with the Royals and is able to play as a right-back as well as centrally.

So, would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

So, would he be a good signing for the Reds? And do they need him?

George Harbey

I think he’d be a top signing and it’s refreshing to see Forest continue to be linked with these type of players.

Holmes is only 21, but he played a lot of games at this level last season and really stood out.

His versatility could be key for the Reds, too. I’d expect him to play at right-back and become their first-choice option if he did join, as Jordan Gabriel needs genuine competition.

But his ability to play as a centre-half could also be key if they happen to lose Joe Worrall, which looks likely given the amount of speculation surrounding his future.

Holmes is a perfect fit in that respect, and it could be a shrewd bit of business by Forest if they manage to poach him with only a year left on his contract.

Jacob Potter

This would be a really smart signing by the Reds.

Holmes has shown that he’s more than good enough to play regularly in the Championship, and questions will remain as to whether he’ll commit his future to Reading anytime soon.

But with the defender entering the final year of his contract with the Royals, they could be tempted to cash-in on the 21-year-old, as they look to avoid potentially losing him on a free transfer at the end of this year’s campaign.

Forest certainly seem to be heading in the right direction when it comes to their recruitment nowadays, which will be pleasing to see for the club’s supporters.

Signing Holmes would show that they’re forward-thinking, and looking at the long-term picture, which is exactly what’s needed at the City Ground, after a frustrating few seasons in the Championship.

Holmes could potentially be the ideal long-term replacement for Joe Worrall, who has been linked with a move away from Forest for a number of months now.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a really useful signing.

Holmes featured more than perhaps expected last season with the Royals due to various injury issues at the Berkshire club, but he stepped up admirably when called upon.

Naturally a centre-back, Holmes was more often than not utilised at right-back and he looked very solid and comfortable in the role, and you could see him slotting into the squad at Forest as someone whom Hughton can call upon if needed.

He is still only 21 and has so much room to grow and develop as player so the Reds would be getting a player for now, but also someone who can progress and become even more integral in the future.

He’d be a great signing, but i just can’t see Reading entertaining any offers given the threadbare nature of their squad right now.