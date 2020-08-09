Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Refreshing’, ‘Find some gems’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update

Published

2 hours ago

on

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will be able to add to his transfer budget by selling players this summer.

Since Albion confirmed their return to the Premier League last month, attention has switched on strengthening the squad, although it has become apparent that the Baggies won’t be spending huge sums.

That won’t come as a surprise to fans given how the club have operated in the past few years and departing CEO Mark Jenkins gave an update on the transfer situation as he confirmed player sales could be used to increase the budget.

Albion always have to box clever in the transfer market. Whatever figure the club has got, any player sales goes on top. And if there is a player on a significant wage, that will also go back in the pot if you sell him and bring someone in on a lower wage,” he told the Express & Star.

As well as that, Jenkins explained how the Baggies are already committed to spending £20m in bonuses following promotion and how the current situation has taken £10m from the club.

So, shifting the likes of Oliver Burke and Kenneth Zohore, among other fringe players, could be crucial as Bilic looks to reshape his squad.

Whilst it may not be the news that the fans wanted, it’s fair to say many appreciated the honesty from Jenkins.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…


