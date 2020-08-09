‘Refreshing’, ‘Find some gems’ – These West Brom fans react to transfer update

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will be able to add to his transfer budget by selling players this summer.

Since Albion confirmed their return to the Premier League last month, attention has switched on strengthening the squad, although it has become apparent that the Baggies won’t be spending huge sums.

That won’t come as a surprise to fans given how the club have operated in the past few years and departing CEO Mark Jenkins gave an update on the transfer situation as he confirmed player sales could be used to increase the budget.

“Albion always have to box clever in the transfer market. Whatever figure the club has got, any player sales goes on top. And if there is a player on a significant wage, that will also go back in the pot if you sell him and bring someone in on a lower wage,” he told the Express & Star.

As well as that, Jenkins explained how the Baggies are already committed to spending £20m in bonuses following promotion and how the current situation has taken £10m from the club.

So, shifting the likes of Oliver Burke and Kenneth Zohore, among other fringe players, could be crucial as Bilic looks to reshape his squad.

Whilst it may not be the news that the fans wanted, it’s fair to say many appreciated the honesty from Jenkins.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter…

Interesting to read that he didn't have a promotion bonus.

Our budget could be decent, we've just got to use it wisely. £40mill has gone already. In the team we trust 🔵⚪💪 — Luke Pollard (@LukeyP_wba) August 8, 2020

It’s refreshing to be told exactly the position were in financially, It’s a case of living within our means and being sensible with our dealings. We’ve got to ignore how or what other clubs do and focus on building the squad correctly 🔵⚪️🟢🟡 — Andy Neale (@Sparra06_) August 8, 2020

They plead this poverty line at the beginning of every window. Almost like they do it to prep is for the inept buffonery to come. Boring. — Baggies Gibraltar (@BaggiesBurger) August 8, 2020

If clubs are struggling in championship and abroad we haven't a chance of selling our players, Gibbs and burke wont get a prem moves do we could be stuck with them or pay them off. #wba — David Devere (@tamworthbaggie) August 8, 2020

Reading between lines U would think budget is about 30mil maybe and whatever Slav brings in on top through sales if we can offload any that is. Let’s hope Slav and Dowling can find some gems 💎 from somewhere. Some fans just think 170mil incoming spend it all on players 😂😂 cont — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) August 8, 2020

This is the explanation I needed to understand why Albion supposedly have very little money to spend this summer. Didn’t realise there was so much going on bonuses and a chunk of tv money to pay back. Can’t see us raising much via sales personally. — Dan Nash (@DanNash86) August 8, 2020

Would be good business by Albion getting rid of Gibbs and replacing him with Robinson considering he’s younger, cheaper and on a lower wage. — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) August 8, 2020