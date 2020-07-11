Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Refreshing energy’, ‘League 2 at best’ – Plenty of QPR fans torn over youngster’s performance v Wednesday

Published

7 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday today, in a loss that showed many flaws throughout the R’s side.

Since the season has returned, it has been a tough ask for Mark Warburton and his squad to get a good run of results together, and it showed once more as the Owls thrashed his lacklustre team.

Throughout the squad a number of youngsters were named amongst the line-up, one of them being 22-year-old Osman Kakay who lined up at right-back.

Despite his ever-present effort in terms of tracking back, and tireless nature to his pressing, he couldn’t help prevent Garry Monk’s side scoring three times.

Kakay is hoping to stay on at the club for many a year and become yet another star player to have been brought up from QPR’s academy.

Here’s how R’s supporters reacted to the defender’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday…

