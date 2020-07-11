‘Refreshing energy’, ‘League 2 at best’ – Plenty of QPR fans torn over youngster’s performance v Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers were defeated by Sheffield Wednesday today, in a loss that showed many flaws throughout the R’s side.

Since the season has returned, it has been a tough ask for Mark Warburton and his squad to get a good run of results together, and it showed once more as the Owls thrashed his lacklustre team.

Throughout the squad a number of youngsters were named amongst the line-up, one of them being 22-year-old Osman Kakay who lined up at right-back.

Despite his ever-present effort in terms of tracking back, and tireless nature to his pressing, he couldn’t help prevent Garry Monk’s side scoring three times.

Kakay is hoping to stay on at the club for many a year and become yet another star player to have been brought up from QPR’s academy.

Here’s how R’s supporters reacted to the defender’s performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday…

Thats is a total inept performance as ive seen from QPR Ossie Kakay only one with anything about him ! — MAVERICK-10. (@deanbowey) July 11, 2020

Out of curiosity what do people see in Oteh, Shodipo and Kakay to think they are even decent League 1 standard? #QPR — David (@Swanny1882) July 11, 2020

Kakay with that refreshing energy a young player has that is desperate to prove himself in the team. Full-blooded in that 50-50 challenge to win the ball back.#QPR — Nick Kituno (@kituno_sport) July 11, 2020

How embarrassing have geoff and yoann been today? Yet again being out performed by our youngster Kakay who has only just recently been involved. Pathetic if you ask me #QPR — Jack Nichols (@jacknichols82) July 11, 2020

Kakay and oteh are league 2 at best dom ball league 1 standard need a massive overhaul for next season — sean (@sean_Qpr) July 11, 2020

yet another so called defender that can't defend …Kakay #QPR — Green Badge Gazz (@GreenBadgeGazz) July 11, 2020

How’s Kakay the only one trying man ??? — Harry (@harrynicholsqpr) July 11, 2020