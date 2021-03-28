Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Refreshing’, ‘Depressing’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to Paul Cook’s honest assessment after Wigan draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook described his team as ‘a stuttering engine which has gone a bit wrong’ following their goalless draw with Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The former Portsmouth chief arrived at Portman Road with the hope of taking them back to the Championship this season, however a run of one win in six games has highlighted the scale of the task facing Cook.

As well as the alarming results, performances have been concerning, and they were toothless against the Latics.

Following the game, Cook pulled no punches, as he admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that the game ‘lacked quality’ as he opened up on the struggles the team have.

At the minute we’re stuttering away. We’re like an engine which has gone a bit wrong. We’re just trying to find the right gear to take us forward.”

Whilst most fans are frustrated by how the team are playing, many knew Cook had a huge job on his hands when he took over, so they are not blaming the new boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…


