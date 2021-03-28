‘Refreshing’, ‘Depressing’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to Paul Cook’s honest assessment after Wigan draw

Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook described his team as ‘a stuttering engine which has gone a bit wrong’ following their goalless draw with Wigan Athletic yesterday.

The former Portsmouth chief arrived at Portman Road with the hope of taking them back to the Championship this season, however a run of one win in six games has highlighted the scale of the task facing Cook.

As well as the alarming results, performances have been concerning, and they were toothless against the Latics.

Following the game, Cook pulled no punches, as he admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that the game ‘lacked quality’ as he opened up on the struggles the team have.

“At the minute we’re stuttering away. We’re like an engine which has gone a bit wrong. We’re just trying to find the right gear to take us forward.”

Whilst most fans are frustrated by how the team are playing, many knew Cook had a huge job on his hands when he took over, so they are not blaming the new boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his comments from Twitter…

So refreshing to read that honesty but it highlights everything that's been wrong for years. I would genuinely only keep about 4 or 5 of this squad. — Tom (@TGAF78) March 27, 2021

In stark contrast to our last manager after a poor performance, I hear Paul Cook speak and I feel less worried. He knows what's wrong. And he knows some of these players are simply not good enough. I'm sure some of them think they are better than they actually are. Time to go! — Stevie (@dmodeboy) March 27, 2021

His words are honest, refreshing but sadly bloody depressing. Years and years of neglect gets you here….. Evans we are looking at you — Ian Johnson (@figgis73) March 27, 2021

We’re like a football club which has gone a bit wrong. — Crabwalk (@RobCrabwalk) March 27, 2021

“Everyone looks like they are waiting for someone ese to do something….”. – bingo — KeviTee (@keviteee) March 27, 2021

This man needs a 5 year contract – it’s going to take that long 😬 — Sampo (@Sampo82678584) March 27, 2021

Cook's being screamed at to start the car. A car which has no effing engine. — Sam Jolly 💙 (@SaharaNutter) March 27, 2021