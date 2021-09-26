‘Referee agenda’, ‘His own fault’ – Many Derby fans debate key moment against Sheffield United

Derby County suffered defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday as Billy Sharp hit a late penalty to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win.

It was always going to be a tough game for Derby away at Sheffield United. They haven’t won there since 2010 and were coming up against a strong side packed full of quality.

Despite the defeat, there were times in the game where Derby were a threat. Phil Jagielka hit the bar from a well-worked corner in the first half, while Tom Lawrence hit the post at the end of the game.

However, the game seemed to swing in United’s favour when goalkeeper Kelle Roos had a moment to forget.

Sharp’s good movement got him in behind the Derby back four with just Roos to beat and the Dutchman took him down outside the area.

A free kick was awarded and a red card for the Dutch shot-stopper, who has been in terrific form this season.

Derby fans were left scratching their heads at the decision to bring down the United forward and the subsequent red card, here’s what they said on Twitter.

Not sure what he was doing coming out there. It's his own fault. — Gareth (@gcw047) September 25, 2021

Marshall back! 🤞 — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) September 25, 2021

Sent off by the protesting players! — Mark Berry 💙 (@markberry) September 25, 2021

Ref changed his mind according to Chris Kamara due to pressure from SU players – initially wasn’t going to issue the red. — Elizabeth Slattery 💙 (@ElizabethSlatts) September 25, 2021

Referee agenda again https://t.co/R1a8OOvYGR — Derby Retweets (@DerbyRetweets) September 25, 2021

Can’t argue about that mate, stupid challenge, only thing he’ll ever get out of that is a red — Charlie Kemp🐏 (@charliekemp05) September 25, 2021

I go for a 30 min nap and Kelle Roos is sent off!?! YOU WHAT — Alex Page🇮🇪🐏 (@AlexPage0) September 25, 2021

Feel Roos is hard done by here. Another example of poor officiating in the @EFL. He's not denied an obvious goalscoring opportunity as the ball is away from goal and there's covering defenders https://t.co/NJtt1Fn06O — Tom (@TomDCFC87) September 25, 2021