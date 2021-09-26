Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Referee agenda’, ‘His own fault’ – Many Derby fans debate key moment against Sheffield United

Derby County suffered defeat at Bramall Lane on Saturday as Billy Sharp hit a late penalty to give Sheffield United a 1-0 win. 

It was always going to be a tough game for Derby away at Sheffield United. They haven’t won there since 2010 and were coming up against a strong side packed full of quality.

Despite the defeat, there were times in the game where Derby were a threat. Phil Jagielka hit the bar from a well-worked corner in the first half, while Tom Lawrence hit the post at the end of the game.

However, the game seemed to swing in United’s favour when goalkeeper Kelle Roos had a moment to forget.

Sharp’s good movement got him in behind the Derby back four with just Roos to beat and the Dutchman took him down outside the area.

A free kick was awarded and a red card for the Dutch shot-stopper, who has been in terrific form this season.

Derby fans were left scratching their heads at the decision to bring down the United forward and the subsequent red card, here’s what they said on Twitter.


