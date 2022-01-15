Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Reeks of desperation’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as transfer confirmed

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Chuks Aneke on a permanent deal from Birmingham City.

The striker was with the Addicks last season, impressing as he scored 15 goals in League One. However, with his contract expiring, the 28-year-old decided to link up with Lee Bowyer again after he moved to Blues.

Things didn’t really go to plan for Aneke in the Championship though, as he managed to net just twice in 18 league fixtures, although it should be said that many of his appearances came from the bench.

Therefore, Johnnie Jackson has moved to bring the player back to The Valley, with his return announced by the Londoners yesterday.

Given Charlton’s need for a proven striker, it’s fair to say that the majority of fans were delighted to see Aneke come back to the club, even if some weren’t too pleased at the club paying for a player they lost on a free six months ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


