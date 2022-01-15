‘Reeks of desperation’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Charlton Athletic fans react as transfer confirmed

Charlton Athletic have completed the signing of Chuks Aneke on a permanent deal from Birmingham City.

The striker was with the Addicks last season, impressing as he scored 15 goals in League One. However, with his contract expiring, the 28-year-old decided to link up with Lee Bowyer again after he moved to Blues.

Things didn’t really go to plan for Aneke in the Championship though, as he managed to net just twice in 18 league fixtures, although it should be said that many of his appearances came from the bench.

Therefore, Johnnie Jackson has moved to bring the player back to The Valley, with his return announced by the Londoners yesterday.

Given Charlton’s need for a proven striker, it’s fair to say that the majority of fans were delighted to see Aneke come back to the club, even if some weren’t too pleased at the club paying for a player they lost on a free six months ago.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

I mean call me negative but signing a striker that opted to sign elsewhere at the end of his contract back for 300k on a 3 and a half year contract reeks of desperation. Have we forgotten his injury record as well or ? 🤔 #cafc https://t.co/u4VlC7QVmq — Scott (@ScottJonesCC4) January 14, 2022

3 and a half years is a hefty deal! Let’s hope he does remain fit 😱 Making sure we don’t lose him for free again anytime soon! Welcome back, Chuks 💪🏻 #cafc https://t.co/80n8tlmYYs — Sam Clarke (@Sam_AEC) January 14, 2022

Only charlton would release a striker, to replace him with the same one https://t.co/sqgiItT49V — Oliver Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@OllieArnold_) January 14, 2022

Makes me think Adkins didn’t want him around

Happy to come back and pen a long term deal yet wouldn’t sort out a new deal in the summer 🤷🏼‍♂️ #cafc https://t.co/SrEXZo4rMo — Analytical Addicks (@CAFCAnalytical) January 14, 2022

Yes Chucks. Welcome back. Great option off the bench to back up Stockley and Washington along with Mason B. — Paul (@poolq1984) January 14, 2022

Great signing 👏🔥 — David Jarvis (@DavidJarvis25) January 14, 2022

Great news and he can play straight away. Brilliant. — Lewis Veyan (@LewisVeyan) January 14, 2022