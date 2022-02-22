Reed starts: The predicted Fulham XI to play Peterborough on Wednesday night

Fulham will be looking to get back to winning ways this midweek.

Marco Silva’s side suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to play-off chasing Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Despite that defeat, the Cottagers remain six points clear of Bournemouth in second, and 10 points clear of the chasing pack in those play-off places.

However, Fulham will be wary that a loss of form could spiral which could jeopardise their promotion challenge.

Fortunately, their upcoming opponents are a Peterborough United side who are out of form, facing relegation and managerless.

Here is how we predict Silva to line up his side to face the second from bottom side on Wednesday night…

Given the relentless nature of the fixture calendar at the moment, Silva could opt to rest some players against Peterborough.

The likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Neeskens Kebano and Harrison Reed are all pushing for a start in the side.

Kenny Tete and Jean Michael Seri could also come into the side, depending on how heavily Silva may choose to rotate.

Tom Cairney, Fabio Carvalho and Harry Wilson could all use the rest as they have played a lot of minutes recently.

Nathaniel Chalobah and George Williams could also miss out, with rotation a very important aspect of Silva’s management of Fulham’s promotion challenge.