Reed in: Fulham’s strongest XI now the transfer window is shut – Do you agree?

Fulham have had a tremendous start to life back in the Sky Bet Championship this season and currently look like the team to beat after their opening to the campaign.

The Whites are playing some fine stuff under Marco Silva and have real depth across the squad, with players most sides could only dream about having at second-tier level.

That all said, it’s clear they are one of the favourites to win promotion this season and, now the transfer market has closed, full focus will be on matters on the pitch.

That said, we’ve had a stab at what the Whites’ strongest XI could well look like on paper, with no injuries or issues like that, though there’s certainly plenty of room for debate with it:

Marek Rodak will want to push to get the number 1 spot this season, whilst the club has a number of good defenders. We’ve got Kenny Tete in here, too, as he’ll eventually return from injury – though Denis Odoi did well against Stoke at the weekend.

Their midfield is full of quality with Nathaniel Chalobah arriving on Deadline Day, whilst the likes of Tom Cairney are still to return and Josh Onohmah will feel he has a part to play too.

Up front, Harry Wilson and Bobby Decordova-Reid shone at the weekend alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic and they are probably the best three going forwards though, again, you’ve got players like Neeskens Kebano and Ivan Cavaleiro capable of pushing for a spot.

The depth Fulham have is incredible, and they’ll hope that leads them to promotion.

12 of these 25 Fulham facts are fake – Can you identify them

1 of 25 Fulham are London's oldest football club playing professionally – True or false? True False