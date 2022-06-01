Reeco Hackett shares message with Portsmouth supporters after signing new deal

Portsmouth winger Reeco Hackett has taken to Twitter to share a message with the club’s supporters after signing a new deal at Fratton Park.

As confirmed by Pompey’s official website, Hackett is now set to stay at the club until the summer of 2024 after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

Having resolved his future, the 24-year-old will now be aiming to push on after illustrating some signs of promise in League One last season.

Utilised in a number of different positions by Pompey head coach Danny Cowley, Hackett managed to score four goals in 27 league appearances whilst he also chipped in with two assists at this level.

The winger’s season was curtailed in February after he suffered a knee injury during the club’s clash with Fleetwood Town.

Hackett will be hoping to avoid another setback when Portsmouth start their pre-season training later this month.

After the club announced that Hackett has committed his future to the club, the winger admitted on Twitter that he is delighted to sign this new deal.

The winger posted: “Delighted to sign a new contract!

“Time to really push on and achieve what we set out for now!

“Let’s goo!”

The Verdict

Portsmouth will be keen to see Hackett considerable strides in terms of his development next season after opting to negotiate fresh terms with him.

Deployed as a wing-back at times last season, it will be intriguing to see whether Hackett continues to feature in this particular position in the 2022/23 campaign.

Having recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.67 in the third-tier during the previous term, the former Bromley man clearly knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be a valuable asset for Portsmouth going forward.

After reaching a breakthrough in terms of negotiations with Hackett and Sean Raggett, Pompey will now be focusing on doing everything they can to convince Michael Jacobs and Aiden O’Brien to stay at Fratton Park.