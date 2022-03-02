Reeco Hackett responds to fresh Portsmouth setback with social media post

Portsmouth attacker Reeco Hackett has revealed his disappointment at being ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Hackett has been an important player at times for Pompey this season, his first as a regular for the Fratton Park club after previous loan spells with Bromley and Southend.

The 24-year-old has scored five goals and provided three assists in 34 appearances in all competitions for the club since the start of the campaign.

However, Hackett was absent from the matchday squad for Portsmouth’s 3-2 win over Oxford on Tuesday night.

Speaking after that game, Pompey boss Danny Cowley revealed that the attacker’s absence was down to a knee ligament injury suffered in the weekend draw with Fleetwood, that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Not surprisingly, that is something that appears to have left the player himself rather frustrated.

Taking to Twitter to give his response to the news of his injury after that win against Oxford, Hackett wrote:

“Massive 3 points last night the boys were class!💙 On a personal note, Absolutely gutted to be out for the rest of the season, Enjoyed every moment out there with that shirt on this season! I will be back stronger🙏🏾 Thanks for the support💙💙 #PUP”

Portsmouth now sit tenth in the League One table, eight points adrift of the play-off places, but with games in hand on the majority of those around them.

The Verdict

You do have to feel a considerable amount of sympathy for Hackett here.

This has been a big season for him, playing football at the highest level of his career to date, and he would surely have wanted to see it through to the end of the campaign if possible.

That is evidently now not going to happen, and that means the 24-year-old now faces a nervous watch on the sidelines, as his teammates try to secure promotion back to the Championship.

Indeed, with that in mind, this is certainly a blow for Portsmouth on the whole as well, given Hackett could have been a more than useful asset for them in their push for a top six spot over the next couple of months.