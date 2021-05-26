Reece James to Sheffield Wednesday: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

Sheffield Wednesday are set for a major summer rebuild and Darren Moore will be eager to bring in new additions to strengthen his squad.

Following their relegation to League One, a major overhaul is expected, with the Owls confirming that several high-profile players are departing when their contracts expire in the summer.

As a result, a lot of new faces are expected to arrive, but Moore is already aware that he will be working on a tight budget, with free transfers and loans the most likely way the club will recruit.

And, one man who is on their radar is Doncaster’s Reece James. The left-back is out-of-contract in the summer and here we assess whether a reunion with Moore at Hillsborough is on the cards.

Is it a good potential move?

It would appear to be a great move for all parties.

Firstly, Wednesday are in the market for a left-sided player after Matt Penney and Adam Reach were among those to exit. So, James would address an issue in the squad.

Plus, he knows the manager from their time together at Doncaster, with Moore getting the 27-year-old to play to a high level. Plus, the appeal of a club like Wednesday is huge.

However, Doncaster are a good club themselves, and new boss Richie Wellens has made it clear he wants him to stay. Therefore, James has a big call to make.

Would he start?

Yes, he would certainly be in the XI initially, so it would be James’ shirt to lose.

As mentioned, Moore knows all about the player, and he had proven himself to be a very competent option in the third tier. Plus, you can’t imagine that James would entertain a move to Hillsborough if he wasn’t going to be a first-team player.

What does he offer?

The former Manchester United youngster is an attack-minded player who would keep the width and look to get forward at every opportunity.

Whilst he would see himself as a left-back, James is also capable of featuring further up the pitch, and his seven goals this season shows that he is someone who will provide a real threat.

With Wednesday likely to be dominating games at this level, he seems an ideal fit for the style.