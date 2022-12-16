Reece James speaks out about Sheffield Wednesday future amid spell away from Blackpool

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton has refused to rule out a future for Reece James at the club, with the defender currently impressing on loan at Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

The 29-year-old joined the Owls on loan in August and he has done well in his time at Hillsborough so far. He has played both at left wing-back and as a left-sided centre half in back three for Darren Moore’s side, with his versatility proving incredibly useful.

James has been part of the joint-second best defence in League One, conceding just 17 goals. Wednesday have also kept 11 clean sheets this campaign, the most in the division and James has helped to build that solidity and resilience.

His contract at Blackpool does not expire until next summer, but James recently admitted that he would love to join Wednesday on a permanent basis.

“Definitely. It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my football here at the moment,” James told Yorkshire Live.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m doing everything that I can for Sheffield Wednesday. That’s where my mind is at.

“I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully in January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.”

Seasiders boss Appleton is good friends with Owls manager Darren Moore so has been keeping up-to-date with James’ progress and says he will not hesitate to act should he be needed back at Bloomfield Road.

“He’s done great and luckily for me, his manager at this moment in time is a very good friend of mine, so I speak to Mooro reasonably frequently and the way they’re set up, whether it’s a three or a four, he’s played in a couple of positions as well, we know he can play in midfield,” Appleton told LancsLive.

“He’s in a good place at this moment in time, I want him to continue to play well and enjoy his football. If I think that down the line, that can be for Blackpool, then obviously I’ll do something about it.”

Championship’s back! How much can you remember about Blackpool’s season so far

1 of 26 Michael Appleton joined in which month of 2022? May June July August

The verdict

Appleton’s comments are slightly concerning for Wednesday fans.

While Appleton was non-committal and it does not seem that any recall is imminent, he did leave the door open to a possible return to the Tangerines.

With Blackpool currently in the Championship relegation zone and with one of the worst defensive records in the division, Appleton may be increasingly tempted to bring James back to Lancashire.

He has established himself as an integral component of the Wednesday defence and they will be keen to secure a permanent deal in January.

Moore will be hoping that his close relationship with Appleton means he can convince him to allow James to stay.