Defender Reece James says he would love to make a permanent move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer as his loan spell from Blackpool comes to an end.

James joined the Owls on loan from the Seasiders in July and he played an important role in the club's promotion to the Championship, scoring one goal and providing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 29-year-old's versatility has been incredibly useful for Wednesday this season, featuring in a number of different positions including left-sided centre-back, left wing-back and central midfield.

James has a year remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road, but his future is uncertain after the Seasiders were relegated to League One.

The Owls were promoted to the second tier after a 1-0 victory over 10-man Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley on Monday, with Josh Windass' header winning the game in stoppage time at the end of extra time.

What did Reece James say on his Sheffield Wednesday future?

James revealed that he has thoroughly enjoyed his time at Hillsborough and says that he would love to come back to the club next season, but admitted no decision has yet been made.

"Obviously I’ve got to see what happens and hopefully something can get done, but I’ve enjoyed my time here. It’s been incredible, far more than what I expected was going to happen. I fell in love with the club, the city, everything about it – but I’ll have to see what happens, what plays out over the summer. I’ll be patient. I’ve absolutely loved my time here, and we’re all Wednesday aren’t we?" James told The Star.

Should Sheffield Wednesday sign Reece James permanently?

This is absolutely a deal that Wednesday should pursue.

James was excellent for the Owls this season and he established himself as a key part of the defence as the left-sided centre-back, but he was a consistent and reliable performer in any of the positions he was deployed in.

Given that he is entering the final year of his contract at Blackpool, it should be an affordable deal for Wednesday to complete, but Neil Critchley brought James to Bloomfield Road two years ago and after his return to the club, he may be keen to keep him in Lancashire.

However, James has made his desire to return to Hillsborough clear and it is a no-brainer for the Owls to bring him back this summer.