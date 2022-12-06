Reece James issues exciting Sheffield Wednesday transfer admission

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Reece James has admitted that he would love to become a permanent Owls player in the January transfer window.

James was recruited by the League One club in the summer on a season-long deal from Championship outfit Blackpool, having featured just 17 times last season in the league for the Tangerines.

A move across the Pennines to Hillsborough gave James the chance to link up with Darren Moore once again, having played under the former centre-back when both were at Doncaster Rovers, and it’s fair to say he is flourishing once again with his guidance.

Despite suffering from a couple of niggling injuries since his arrival, James has featured 16 times in all competitions and has notched two assists whilst mainly playing on the left-hand side of a back three, a position that was new to him until the start of this season.

James’ contract at Bloomfield Road expires in the summer of 2024, but he is hopeful that the two clubs can come to some sort of arrangement that will keep him in South Yorkshire permanently.

“Definitely,” James responded when asked about wanting to join the club full-time, per YorkshireLive.

“It’s a great club and I’m really enjoying my football here at the moment.

“I’ve got to make sure I’m doing everything that I can for Sheffield Wednesday. That’s where my mind is at.

“I’m really enjoying my time here and hopefully in January I’ll know a bit more about what’s going on.”

The Verdict

With the way James has been playing this season so far for Wednesday, they would be pretty foolish not to explore a permanent deal for his services.

Darren Moore may not have much money to play with when it comes to transfer fees, but with James now being 29 years of age and seemingly unwanted at Blackpool, it may not end up taking much to secure his services.

James has proven his versatility over the years, being able to play at left-back, as a winger and even in the engine room, with the new defensive role he is occupying being another string added to his bow.

If James carries on playing the way he has been doing, then there is no doubt that Darren Moore will want to bring him in for longer than his initial loan spell entails.