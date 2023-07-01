New Sheffield Wednesday signing Reece James has said that he is 'over the moon' to have completed a return to Hillsborough.

James spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Blackpool and went on to make a sizeable contribution towards their promotion , appearing 25 times in League One, and in all three of the club's play-off clashes.

Reports in recent weeks suggested that Darren Moore was keen to bring him back permanently, but with Moore exiting, it was unclear where his potential return stood.

That was until the club announced his fresh arrival on Friday.

Reece James' first words after signing for Wednesday

As new signings often do, James spoke to the media team at Hillsborough in an interview released alongside his arrival.

During said interview, the defender admitted he fell in love with the club during his loan spell last season and couldn't help but share his delight at being back.

“Obviously, I’m over the moon to get this sorted,” James explained to SWFC club media.

“It’s taken a bit of time but I’m glad that it’s finally over the line now.

"It’s something that I’d set out to do from the end of the season once we got promoted and, yeah, I’m just glad to get it over the line."

James says that it was last season, when on loan at the club, that he realised what a great place it is, and discusses just how much he wanted to achieve something during his time at Hillsborough.

"I think obviously while the season was going on, I realised how amazing this club is," James added.

"The group of lads and everything about it, and I wanted to do something with the club and like I say, getting promotion was the icing on the cake."

James also took time to discuss the fans part in his return.

“The fans have been incredible with me since I came here," the defender continued.

"Especially after what happened in my first game, and it’s a massive part of why I wanted to come back.

"The club is still not where it deserves to be, but hopefully we can make that happen and keep pushing to get it back where it belongs.”

When does Sheffield Wednesday's 2023/24 season start?

James joins the club well ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign, meaning he will hope to be involved in the club's opening match of the Championship season.

On Friday 4th August, Sheffield Wednesday are due to host Southampton at Hillsborough.