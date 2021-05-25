Reece James and Sheffield Wednesday: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Doncaster Rovers defender Reece James has been strongly linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday this summer as he weighs up his future with the Sky Bet League One club.

The 27-year-old arguably enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date and racked up an impressive seven goals and two assists in 47 games across all competitions as Donny narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

James has now reached a stage of his career where he may have only one or two big moves left in him before hanging up his boots and he has been left with a big decision to make after the Owls registered an interest in signing him.

Here, we take a look at the situation surrounding the deal as we move towards the summer transfer window.

What do we know so far?

We know that the attacking full back is set to be out of contract at the Keepmoat Stadium come the end of June and as a result of this, he could well join Wednesday on a free transfer should he wish to do so.

However a report by the Doncaster Free Press detailed how the club’s manager Richie Wellens wanted an answer from the player sooner or later, with it also going on to state that James would only look to leave Rovers if he could secure a move to the Championship.

With Wednesday having now been relegated down to Sky Bet League One, there are now some question marks over whether the move will now happen.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

It would be fair to assume that the full back could well be on the move this summer as he has taken a long time to get back to Doncaster with a definitive answer about his future.

The link with Wednesday is one which may have come from the fact that the Owls are now managed by Donny’s former boss, Darren Moore, which could mean that James wishes to play under his old gaffer at Hillsborough.

However if the reports that state he wishes to move to the Championship are true, moving to Wednesday wouldn’t make a lot of sense and would make the 27-year-old seem like a bit of traitor in the eyes of the Keepmoat faithful.