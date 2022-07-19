Reece James aligns Sheffield Wednesday promotion aim

Sheffield Wednesday had a strong season in League One, although fell just short of promotion after losing to Sunderland across two semi-final legs in the play-offs.

Nevertheless, Darren Moore is keen to push his side that step further this season and his signings so far are definitely a reflection of the ambition to go up.

Going into the season, the Owls are one of the favourites and this appears like it is the aim throughout the camp.

Reece James, who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Blackpool, told Yorkshire Live: “Promotion is the aim.

“That’s how we’ve got to think and where we want to be, in the top two.”

However, the 28-year-old knows it won’t be easy especially with the expectations on Wednesday’s shoulders, as he said: “We’re always going to have a target on our back because of the size of the club we are, but we’ve got to make sure as a team and as a squad we achieve those goals.

“For most teams, it’s a game they look for in the fixture list. That’s just something we’ve got to rise to and we know when we play against some teams they might sit in, we have to break them down. That’s something we need to work on and develop in training but like I say, hopefully we can do that.

“Even before I came I knew the sort of talent that was already here. When you’re actually here and see it first hand, it’s better than you originally thought. You look at the squad and it’s very talented, it’s probably a Championship squad on paper. It’s up to us to gel together and get the job done.

“Coming to a club like Sheffield Wednesday is an unbelievable opportunity for any player, with the size of the club, the fanbase and everything about it. It’s a team that should not be in this division and ultimately I want to be a part of the team that ensures it makes the step up.”

The Verdict:

There is no doubting there is a lot of pressure upon Wednesday this season, as not only are they a big side in League One, but they have also made a lot of big signings this summer, which, on paper, should be at the top of the league.

It’s clear to see that the Owls have their mind firmly set on promotion. It is an attitude that is running throughout the team, even with players who have just joined on loan, so it is clear that the club have a goal and everyone is on board to working towards it.

From James’ comments, you can see that the club have identified areas where they need to improve and are working hard to ensure they can develop as a side, showing how meticulous they are in their planning for this season in the hope of achieving promotion.