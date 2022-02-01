Reece Burke starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Swansea tonight

Luton Town will be hoping to make even more strides towards the play-off positions this evening when the Hatters travel to the Swansea.com Stadium.

It proved to be a relatively quiet transfer Deadline Day for Nathan Jones and Co. last night, with Jed Steer arriving earlier in the day.

Steer’s arrival followed Simon Sluga’s departure to Ludogorets, whilst Glen Rea swapped the south-east for the north-west, joining League One promotion hopefuls, Wigan Athletic.

The likes of Luke Freeman, Harvey White and Elliot Anderson, were all linked with a move to Bedfordshire at some point yesterday, suggesting that the Hatters were in the market for an attacking midfielder.

Sitting six points from the play-offs, and possessing two games in hand on West Brom in fifth, Jones will know how important a victory in South Wales might be.

Here, we take a look at how Luton could line up for tonight’s clash with the Swans…

James Shea will now need to see off fresh competition for a starting spot at Luton now, with Steer set to make things difficult for the former AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen if Sonny Bradley will be available for the Hatters, however, Gabe Osho has grown in stature and importance over the last couple of weeks.

Reece Burke could be recalled to the starting XI too for the Hatters, whilst Kal Naismith is one of, if not the first name on the team sheet at present.

James Bree has spent the vast majority of the campaign without direct competition, but Peter Kioso was recalled this month who will now push the 23-year-old.

Amari’i Bell is also likely to be given the nod, after a good display against former club Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Henri Lansbury was excellent against Rovers, putting in a performance full of grit and desire, and certainly did enough to warrant another start.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Allan Campbell could be deployed next to the former Aston Villa midfielder, with the pair also impressing in recent weeks.

Elijah Adebayo did not play a part against Blackburn due to a tight hamstring, but he could be back available tonight.

As Harry Cornick continues to get up to speed, Fred Onyedinma might be tasked with operating next to Adebayo.