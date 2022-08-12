Reece Burke starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face Preston on Saturday

Luton Town host Preston North End tomorrow afternoon and will be hoping to secure their first victory of the new Championship campaign.

Picking up consecutive draws in the league, before exiting the League Cup on Tuesday evening, Nathan Jones will be hoping that three points can be picked up at home against the Lilywhites.

The Hatters have enjoyed recent home games against the Lancashire club, winning 4-0 last season and 3-0 the campaign before.

Welcoming a number of fresh faces to Kenilworth Road this summer, competition levels within the squad have increased massively, meaning that Jones is likely to face difficulties in selecting his 25-man squad in a few weeks’ time.

Given their proximity to achieving promotion last time out, expectations are high around Kenilworth Road this season.

Here, we take a look at how the hosts could line up for the visit of Preston…

With the World Cup around the corner, Ethan Horvath will be hoping that he can keep the number one spot, something that is very likely.

With Reece Burke back fit, the 25-year-old could be tasked with coming back into the starting XI, which could see Gabe Osho move to a more central role and Sonny Bradley to the left.

This of course feels incredibly harsh to Dan Potts, who has started the campaign excellently, however, it once again points at the competitive nature of the squad Jones possesses.

With Alfie Doughty still sidelined, selecting the wing-backs is perhaps the easiest part of this prediction, with James Bree the likely candidate on the right side, with Amari’i Bell on the left.

Jordan Clark has been excellent in the opening two games, and he should be partnered by the ever-lively Allan Campbell in the centre of midfield.

Operating just ahead of the aforementioned duo should be Luke Freeman after what has been a very strong start to the season from the former Sheffield United man.

There are several combinations that Jones could go for when it comes to his forwards, with Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo a duo who will bring physicality, athleticism, intelligence and relentlessness to the striking positions.